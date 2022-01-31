VIDEO: The last wish of Diego Verdaguer that could not be fulfilled

The death of Argentine singer-songwriter Diego Verdaguer due to complications from contracting COVID-19 left the Hispanic music guild devastatedand it is that this was one of the artists most loved by both fans and celebrities, so his death was a pain that penetrated very deep in the world of entertainment.

Given this, some began to speculate about what the last will of the South American artist was, and that caused some interviews to be resumed in which Diego talked about what he would like to be done with him when he ceased to exist in the earthly world.

It was in an interview in November 2020 when the Mexican journalist, Carlos Marín, had a talk with Verdaguer in which they talked about exactly what he would like to honor him after his death, and for the famous program “Assault on reason”, the Argentina was very forceful about it.

Verdaguer revealed that he wanted to donate his organs due to a very peculiar situation that one of his daughters experienced and that he did not want to discard in order to put a grain of sand.

The interpreter of “La Ladrona” revealed that a husband of one of his eldest daughter’s friends, Gimena, died unexpectedly, but despite his departure, he was able to save the lives of several people because he donated his organs for what he He decided to do the same and carry out the corresponding procedures so that when that happened.

“It happens that a man who I knew little, but it was the husband of a close friend of my eldest daughter, got ahead of us. A 46-year-old man, unexpectedly left, passed away. A man who did many things for others, even when he died, he was an organ donor, so he helped 35 people when he died, he left as a hero”. Diego Verdaguer

When his daughter told him, Diego was moved because he assures that it is something he would like to do so that he would be remembered in the same way.

“My daughter who went to the hospital says it was an exciting thing because the whole hospital comes out to applaud, she is a hero. She deeply moved me the story. I think it saved 20 lives, but in total there were 35 beneficiaries. I am a donor and that is how it is written, if something happened to me and my organs were in good condition, I would be a donor. I did it a few years ago.” Diego Verdaguer

Could Diego Verdaguer donate if he died of COVID-19?

After the death of the Argentine singer, this situation could be difficult to fulfill because it is a situation that has opened the debate between the health sector and organizations dedicated to finding organ donors for people in vulnerable situations.

Well, according to the Chicago Tribune, a group of Scientists in Germany carried out autopsies on the bodies of 27 patients who died of COVID and found the virus in the kidney and heart tissues of more than 60% of those who died.

While the America Kidney Fund revealed that the risk of contracting the virus from a deceased donor is low because most organ procurement organizations (OPOs) test deceased donors for the coronavirus.

But this contradicts The ATS recommendations do not recommend the use of organs from deceased donors who have the coronavirus or who are classified as high risk after testing, as does the American Transplantation Society.

