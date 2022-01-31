We tell you how to request coronavirus treatment drugs for free in New York | Videos | Univision 41 New York WXTV

read transcript

next days there is thesystem I’m talking aboutThursday to Friday but beforewe will have a weekstart heating fromtoday.rafael: they will be receivingin their houses for freeildoras authorized fortreat the coronavirus, puts thehome test confirm if there issome contagion of covid 19 forlet the ones out of herhousing, we connect with isabelPeralta to explain usHow will the process be? here it isIsabel is placing, goodGoodbye and happy Monday. I open howis the process for thosepeople who will receive in theirhouses these alternatives?Isabel: I can tell you thatWhat we understand is thatthese antiviral pillsoral as well asmonoclonal antibodiespodanbe distributed at homefree, 7 days a weekimport your immigration statusor if you can have thistreatment forcoronavirus, some pointskeys that the mayor took inRegarding the pandemic, here innew York. he said twoantiviral pills areto the residents of the greatapple, through apharmacy associated withhealth department that haspriority for thosetested positive for the virus andare in greater danger ofget seriously ill fromcoronavirus. those who seeyour doctor and call 212 covid19. also gave statistics andsaid that 75% of theNew Yorkers arefully vaccinated, thisequals 11 points aboveof the national average,cases of coronavirus ensurecity ​​and new york leads inthe fight against coronavirus,As for the treatment, you arelldoras must drink for fiveías and the fda approvedrecently these twotreatments, the pharmacy isexclusive for the city andhas support from otherspharmaceuticals to make thesedeliveries.