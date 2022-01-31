What is a bombogenesis like the one that is freezing New York?

The west coast of the United States, especially the states of New York and New Jersey, has been enduring a winter storm for a few days with heavy snowfall and extremely low temperatures. Experts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOOA) consider that the conditions in which this winter phenomenon is taking place fully respond to what is called bombogenesis, due to the rapid way in which this cold wave has intensified. . The word bombogenesis (in English bombogenesis) has the root of ‘bomb’ because it is a somewhat explosive meteorological process (which releases energy quickly or suddenly).

A bombogenesis occurs when a mass of cold air moves quickly and meets a mass of warmer air, in a process similar to the cold air of terrestrial origin when it reaches an air mass over warm waters, the meteorological service of the United States has indicated. CBS network.

Some sources indicate that the dynamics of this type of explosive phenomena, to which the name bombogenesis is attributed, was explained for the first time in a scientific article published in 2016 by Frederick Sanders and John Gyakum, from the Department of Meteorology of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, United States.

Terry Eliasen, a meteorologist for this American television, explained that cases of bombogenesis are rare. In the United States, the most recent bombogenesis storm occurred on October 27, 2021, according to this CBS expert.

Central Park presents these days a completely white aspect. Peter Foley / EFE

Polar cold in Manhattan

Definitions of Bombogenesis published in January 2018 and February 2021 and by the NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of the United States) are these:

“In simple terms, bombogenesis occurs when a storm rapidly intensifies over a 24-hour period. More precisely, it’s a rapidly intensifying mid-latitude cyclone, with central pressure falling by at least 24 millibars over 24 hours. ( A millibar measures atmospheric pressure)”.

“Bombogenesis, a popular term used by meteorologists, occurs when a mid-latitude cyclone rapidly intensifies, dropping at least 24 millibars in 24 hours. One millibar measures atmospheric pressure. This can happen when a cold air mass collides with a mass of warm air, like the air over warm ocean waters. The formation of this rapidly strengthening weather system is a process called bombogenesis, which creates what is known as a bomb cyclone.”

Weather alert

The airport authorities of the United States have canceled between January 28 and 31 more than 5,000 flights due to adverse conditions in airports and airspace due to the powerful snow storm described as bombogenesis.

A total of 891 were canceled at the JFK airport in New York, another 556 at the LaGuardia airfield in New York and up to 608 were suspended at the Newark airport, located in the neighboring state of New Jersey.

The combination of heavy snowfall and wind affects from the mid-Atlantic coast and the New England region, from Virginia, to eastern Maine, the United States National Weather Service has indicated in a note updated on Sunday 30. The affected areas They have a population of more than 70 million people.