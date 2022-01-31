What is New York doing to prevent tragedies like the Bronx fire that killed 17 people? | Videos | Univision 41 New York WXTV

read transcript

Alejandro: it’s been more thanthree weeks since the firedeadly in the bronx that took thelife of 17 victims, marielaSalgado tells us that he haspast with those affected and inwhat proposal do they workpolicies to prevent thesetragedies.Mariela: In this building of thebronx only those are leftwood panels that countwhat happened in thisfire, where 17 peoplelost their lives, eight ofthey were children, hesmall a two year old,we also know that they died ofsmoke inhalation, according to theforensic doctor.what have we learned from this?thanks for giving us 100Wi-Fi tablets.announcer: he went to schoolchildren to give them tabletsand backpacks full of supplies.beyond that is to advisewhat can be donethe purpose of the law isensure that smoke does not flooda complete building.announcer: they propose to require moreinspections, which do not give more thanseven days to the owners ofbuildings to serveviolations and increased finesdue to lack of securityprevent fires. the worstsince 1990 they were in the bronx,where low-income people liveresources, the other two werein belmont.for now the relatives havefiled a claim for$2,000,000,000 in whichThey allege that the owners of thebuilding were negligent.They didn’t have heating, either.water irrigation system,didn’t work eithersmoke detectors.what would you like to see?to that many old buildings.sometimes the person mustbuy heaters and this isa very great danger.Mariela: This council member says thatexpect to present these