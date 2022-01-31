Why Cuba would have denied entry to Yuli Gurriel

2 days ago

The 2021 MLB season was amazing for Cuban Yuli Gurriel, since the initialist of the Houston Astros he won his first Gold Glove and the American League Batting Title by batting .319. After his great season, the eldest of the Gurriel brothers he wanted to spend part of this offseason in his homeland.

However, Gurriel apparently will not be able to enter Cuba, since according to information from the Swing Complete portal, the island government notified Yulieski that he would not be able to enter the country despite having all the necessary documentation just one day before. for the player to start his journey.

Under current regulations, Cuban baseball players who leave the country have to wait at least 5 years to be able to return to Cuba, with their father, Lourdes, and their older brother, Yunieski, being able to travel to the island and the United States without any problem. Almost all Cuban MLB players have been able to return to their country in recent years, with Yuli perhaps being the only one missing.

An order “from above” would have reached the Cuban immigration authorities, which denied Gurriel entry to his country despite having the documentation, rumors that perhaps his support for the protests against the regime in mid-2021 as a possible reason .

