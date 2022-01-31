Why Marc Anthony and Shannon de Lima divorced

One of the most important singers in Latin music is Mark Anthony who over the years has shown his great talent with songs that have been among the most listened to throughout the continent. In addition, thanks to his artistic skills, the famous singer-songwriter has been able to adapt to the new musical styles of today.

However, on occasion we will talk about the last woman who led the famous Latin singer to the altar. We are talking about the beautiful Venezuelan model Shannon from Lima who over the years has shown that he is an influencer with all the letters in the social networkssince every time you make a publication your followers fall totally in love.

For its part, Mark Anthony got married with Shannon a of November 11, 2014 in Dominican Republic. The ceremony was held at the musician’s residence in the town of The Roman. While after 3 years of marriage, Mark Anthony Y Shannon They decide to separate and consummate their divorce in February 2017. According to sources close to the couple, they divorced due to their respective work lives since both were focused on their own careers.

While after they separated, some rumors began to emerge about the reason for that decision. They said that Mark Anthony had made him sign a document Shannon so that he would not talk about their relationship as well as about money that the salsero gave the beautiful model as support. However, these versions were denied by the Venezuelan herself and she only said that the marriage did not work because the work was more predominant than the relationship itself.

Likewise, the Venezuelan has a great popularity in the social networks Since every time she makes a publication, her followers react immediately with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments praising her imposing beauty as well as everything she shares about her artistic career.