Xiaomi’s most recommended beast falls again: only 186 euros

120 Hz, Snapdragon 860, 4 cameras… the POCO X3 Pro is still one of the best buys.

The POCO X3 Pro it falls in price on AliExpress and it can be yours for only 186 euros in its version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the Xiaomi website it is 269.99 euros, you take it with 84 euros discount. You just have to apply the coupon SBDXM30 to get the best price, you will enjoy a fast and free shipping from Spain.

Xiaomi’s smartphone is one of the jewelry from your catalogincorporates a large screen with 120Hz refresh, a very powerful processor manufactured by Qualcomm, a battery with fast charge Y 4 rear cameras. It has practically everything and offers it at a very attractive price.

Buy the Xiaomi mobile at the best price

Qualcomm Snapdragon 860

8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory

6.67″ IPS screen, Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz

4 rear cameras

5,160 mAh battery with 33W fast charge

3.5mm jack, NFC and FM radio

The 120 Hz screen that this POCO has makes it fly, every movement, every touch of your finger will feel fast and fluid. Thank you to your 6.67 inches and its Full HD + resolution it becomes a great place to enjoy games, series and movies.

It does not lack power, inside it is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, a chip with which you can take advantage of the most demanding applications. You will not miss any speed. As we have pointed out, in this case it is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

There are four cameras that the Chinese firm has added to the back of this POCO: a 64 megapixel main sensor, a wide angle 13 megapixels, a macro sensing 2 megapixel and a 2 megapixel camera for the portrait mode. On its front, a 20 megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

This POCO X3 Pro also has a battery of 5,160mAh and one powerful 33W fast charge. You will never leave home without a battery again. In addition, despite the 120 Hz of its screen, it reaches the end of the day without problems. We do not forget your headphone jack, FM radio and NFC connectivity.

If you ask me which is the best mobile for less than 200 euros, it is very likely that I will choose this POCO X3 Pro. It has everything: a fluid screen, a lot of power, 4 cameras that do a good job, fast charging, NFC… what more can you ask for 186 euros? Don’t think about it too much, units are limited.

