$1 billion worth of ETH was burned in the last 30 days due to record NFT transactions on OpenSea

According to blockchain data from Nansen Analytics on Tuesday, more than $1.096 billion worth of Ethereum (ETH) was burned in the last month. With the introduction of EIP-1559 last August, a portion of fees is withdrawn from circulation for every transaction that occurs on the Ethereum blockchain. While sending and receiving ETH doesn’t cost much, higher-level tasks like minting non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, via smart contracts cost a lot more gas.

In January, the total volume of NFT transactions on OpenSea reached an all-time high of $3.5 billion. He currently ranks #1 on a burn leaderboard compiled by Ultra Sound Money, with 65,778 ETH ($181.7 million) burned in the last 30 days. In second and third place were the burns of tokens from Ethereum transactions and the feasibility in the decentralized exchange Uniswap (UNI), amounting to 35,696 ETH (98.6 million dollars) and 24,223 ETH (66.9 million dollars). dollars), respectively.

But nevertheless, Ethereum is still an inflationary blockchain network; the current issuance of 5.4 million ETH per year exceeds the 3.5 million ETH burned. The supply of ETH will peak only after the removal of its proof-of-work mechanism through its transition to proof-of-stake or PoS.

Once that happens, the total amount of new issuance will be less than that of token burns, resulting in a net deflationary network. The transition to PoS, dubbed “the merger,” will occur in the second or third quarter of this year. However, before that, the total network hash rate still managed to hit a new all-time high. The Ethereum Foundation recently mentioned the name Eth 2.0 in its rebranding. It is now called the consensus layer.