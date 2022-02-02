25 free apps that you should not lose sight of (vol. 22)

Do you really think you’ve already seen it all on Android? The Google Play app store is full of content, and sometimes one can get a surprise as pleasant as it is unexpected. I hope that in this post you find one of those apps that makes your day.

Next, we have compiled some of the best free apps and games that we can find in the Play Store, all of them with a rating above 4 stars and more than a million downloads. The one that has caught my attention this time is “Dream by WOMBO” (a real madness), although the truth is that there are quite a few really interesting apps. Let’s go to the mess!

Applications

stellarium: A planetarium or star map app, showing you what you see when you look up at the sky. | Download on Google Play

Map Marker: Maps app that uses Google Maps and other services to be able to mark places of interest and add descriptions, dates, colors and even photos related to that place. One of its great virtues is that it works offline. | Download on Google Play

Google Tasks: With this tool we can create task lists and synchronize them in the cloud with all our devices. It allows us to export pending tasks from Gmail or Google Calendar. | Download on Google Play

Google Arts & Culture: Another Google application, in this case focused on art and culture. It includes thousands of works of art from more than 2,000 institutions and museums around the world. It also has several interesting extras, such as “Art transfer”, which allows us to take a photo and transform it into a work of art, or “Art Selfie”, a utility with which we can discover portraits that look like us. | Download on Google Play

Opera GX: Browser for Android oriented to the world of video games. It offers custom gamer-style themes, daily game news, a new game release schedule, and the ability to easily share links with your PC, among other things. | Download on Google Play

Dream by WOMBO: An Artificial Intelligence that creates works of art from the words and terms that we indicate. It has several artistic styles that we can choose from, such as Baroque, Ukiyoe, Synth, Steampunk, Dalí, and more. A really amazing app. |Download on Google Play

Music Speed ​​Changer: A tempo modifier for songs, allows you to change the speed of an audio file in real time without affecting the pitch. It’s also possible to change the pitch without changing the speed, slow down a song, and loop sections of music. | Download on Google Play

Yubo: Chat app to make friends and meet new people from your area or abroad. It also allows live streaming and video chat with up to 10 friends. | Download on Google Play

17TRACK: Package tracking application, with a database that allows tracking of more than 900 carriers and mail operators globally. Very useful if we make many orders to China or the US. | Download on Google Play

Gaia GPS: An app of topographic maps and mountain GPS for hiking enthusiasts. It allows you to establish routes, record routes and download maps to use offline, among other features. | Download on Google Play

Reader + Bookcase: Reader for electronic books, comics and documents. It accepts practically all formats and includes interesting features such as Text-to-Speech (text reading by voice), dictionaries and even a “musician mode” to scroll the scores at any speed. | Download on Google Play

coursera: Educational platform from where you can take a multitude of courses of all kinds (programming, marketing, music, psychology, etc.). The courses are free, but if we want to obtain a certificate of studies we will have to opt for the paid courses. | Download on Google Play

OpenTable: Application to make reservations in restaurants. It has more than 50,000 restaurants available, allows you to consult the menu, photos, etc. And discover new places through search filters (type of cuisine, location, price). | Download on Google Play

LIFE: A video editor with a multitude of tools. It allows you to add glitch filters, glitter, adjust the speed, add transition effects or overlays and it also has several font templates and animated texts. |Download on Google Play

Catawiki: Online auction platform for all kinds of items, from video games to antiques, comics, modern art and classic cars, among others. Of course, it is convenient to check the shipping costs, since they are usually higher than the average. |Download on Google Play

Games

PikminBloom: Curious title from Niantic (the creators of Pokémon GO), where we must walk to grow the seedlings where the Pinkmin are born, and thus obtain more Pinkmin to add them to our platoon. | Download on Google Play

BADLAND: A platform game that takes place in a lush forest, with more than 100 levels, multiplayer and cooperative mode. | Download on Google Play

Smash-Hit: Move through a futuristic dimension to the beat of music while crushing everything in your path. | Download on Google Play

Color switch: An arcade-type game where we have to tap on the screen so that the ball overcomes all the obstacles, following a color pattern. | Download on Google Play

beatstar: Rhythmic game where we must play the correct keys to interpret the songs of a lot of well-known artists such as Avicii or Outkast. | Download on Google Play

Value Legends: A strategy RPG with beautiful graphics and automatic combat, with a catalog of 70 heroes from five different factions with whom we will have to level up to improve our team. | Download on Google Play

asphalt 8: Arcade racing game with excellent graphics, more than 75 tracks and 300 licensed cars. | Download on Google Play

Rise of Cultures: Strategy title, very much in the vein of other classics like Civilization, where we experience the history of humanity first-hand, building cities, advancing technology alongside Einstein or facing epic battles alongside Julius Caesar. | Download on Google Play

Kawaii Mansion: Casual game that consists of finding hidden objects in a scene kawaii or beautiful. | Download on Google Play

Punishing: Gray Raven: Action and RPG game that is reminiscent of titles like Devil May Cry in many aspects, but with a touch of post-apocalyptic science fiction. | Download on Google Play

See you in the next post!