3 best apps to optimize the performance of your Android

The apps that optimize the performance of our Android phones are dedicated to the optimization, cleaning and acceleration of our mobile device. If you have performance problems on your mobile, solve it with these applications.
One of the most convenient ways to increase the speed and performance of our Android phones is to get rid of files that we don’t use or, as we have already mentioned on occasion, use specialized applications to empty space on our terminals. In addition to these cleaning apps, we also have a wide range of applications that improve the performance and speed up the operation of our smartphone. On the other hand, if we want to start from scratch and delete everything we don’t want on our Android phone, we can also format it. Although it is not necessary to reach this point if we just want it to go lighter and improve its performance.
booster
A free app that provides a boost to our phone with junk cleaning options and application Manager among other features. With Booster we can clean the cache and all the junk files that remain after installing an app.
with the option “Phone Boost” and one click you can accelerate the speed of your device and free up memory. One of its main advantages is that its use and interface are very intuitive.
speed booster
With this app you can boost the speed of your mobile at the same time that you clean the memory of your device with an effective tool. you can also release the cpu and stop all those tasks that have been left in the background. This app ends all unwanted tasks on our mobile that use Internet bandwidth. Also, it reduces the CPU load increasing the performance of your Android. With the option of free up RAM your mobile will work faster.
speed up and clean phone
It has 4 Featured Features to get more performance from your Android device. Like the previous ones, it has the option of optimizing performance by closing applications that run in the background and load RAM memory. In this case it has extra features like AppLock. An option that allows us to protect the apps that we deem convenient, all with a lock pattern and a restore option using secret questions.
On the other hand, we can also manage the apps through intelligent access that will allow us to uninstall apps that we no longer need and that are taking up space on our mobile. App that has a more than positive rating in the Google Play Store.
These would be some of the best applications with which you can combat the system of your mobile being loaded with unnecessary files and/or apps with garbage that often slow down our terminal. Luckily, we have these alternatives that give you that performance plus that sometimes we miss a lot.