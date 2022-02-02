3 best apps to optimize the performance of your Android

One of the most convenient ways to increase the speed and performance of our Android phones is to get rid of files that we don’t use or, as we have already mentioned on occasion, use specialized applications to empty space on our terminals. In addition to these cleaning apps, we also have a wide range of applications that improve the performance and speed up the operation of our smartphone. On the other hand, if we want to start from scratch and delete everything we don’t want on our Android phone, we can also format it. Although it is not necessary to reach this point if we just want it to go lighter and improve its performance.

booster

A free app that provides a boost to our phone with junk cleaning options and application Manager among other features. With Booster we can clean the cache and all the junk files that remain after installing an app.

with the option “Phone Boost” and one click you can accelerate the speed of your device and free up memory. One of its main advantages is that its use and interface are very intuitive.