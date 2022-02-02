5 Keys to Wall Street By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com – The world’s top oil exporters are set to decide production quotas for March. Whether they can meet them is another question. Alphabet (NASDAQ:) breathes some life back into tech stocks with strong results that set the bar high for when it comes to Facebook’s (NASDAQ:) owner Meta, which is due to release its report also on Wednesday.

ADP releases its monthly figures on private employment, and the Eurozone’s inflation problem gets worse before it gets better.

Here are the top five things to watch for this Wednesday, February 2, in the financial markets.

1. Alphabet exceeds expectations

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, gave tech stocks a much-needed morale boost after the close on Tuesday, posting strong quarterly results showing sustained high demand for ad space on its search platforms and YouTube, as well as its cloud hosting services.

Fourth-quarter revenue rose 32% to $75.33 billion, while profit increased by a similar amount. However, revenue growth has been the slowest in five quarters, suggesting the unprecedented pandemic-era boom is fading, while the cloud business continues to post losses as the company spends a lot on new business.

However, its results set the bar very high for Meta, owner of Facebook, which will present its report after the closure. Alphabet shares are up 10.2% before the open, recouping all of their January losses.

2. OPEC+ meets; US reserves data

The world’s biggest oil exporters are meeting to set production quotas for March, and the meeting is likely to end in disappointment for those hoping for a faster rise in supply.

Analysts believe the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, led by Russia, will maintain their usual monthly output increase of 400,000 barrels a day, though the group has fallen short of even that target in recent months, which leaves their collective production more than half a million barrels a day below what it should be.

OPEC ministers will meet at 1:00 p.m. (CET) and will adopt a common position in their meeting with non-OPEC producers at 2:00 p.m. (CET). They should be done by the time the US releases weekly reserve figures at 4:30 PM ET.

Crude futures are flat ahead of the meeting, still near seven-year highs. Futures are trading at $88.20 a barrel, while he is trading at $89.06 a barrel.

3. Stocks Point to a Higher Open; the barrage of results continues

US stock markets are set to open higher on Wednesday, as Alphabet’s results have restored some confidence in the tech’s forecasts — despite the prevailing status (and pricing power) that reigns in its core businesses is not something that can really be applied to most other stocks in the sector.

By 12:20 AM ET, {{8873|Jones futures}} were up 36 points, or 0.1%, while futures were up 0.6% and futures were strong 1.3%.

Other stocks likely to be in the spotlight on Wednesday include Starbucks (NASDAQ:) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:), which also reported results late on Tuesday, the former disappointing with guidance and the latter beating expectations. AbbVie (NYSE:), Thermo Fisher, DR Horton (NYSE:) and Humana (NYSE:) will present their results afterwards, along with Boston Scientific (NYSE:), Waste Management and Emerson. Qualcomm (NASDAQ:) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:) top the list in the latest reports.

4. Inflation in the euro zone surprises with a new record

The in the eurozone surprisingly rose to record a new record high of 5.1%, as the vertiginous rise in energy prices has prevented the expected decline from materializing.

The money markets reacted by bringing forward their expectations for the first interest rate hike by the European Central Bank in 11 years to July, something that is still very much at odds with the ECB’s guidelines, while the euro registered a maximum of one week, at $1.1312. The figures are published after learning this week that the unemployment rate in the euro zone is also at an all-time low, at 7.0%.

The benchmark 10-year German bond yield hit its highest level since May 2019 after the news, standing at 0.05%.

5. ADP employment report is affected by the Omicron variant

The US labor market will be in the spotlight today with ADP’s monthly assessment of private sector employment for January.

It might be harder than usual to distinguish the chaff from the big stuff in this week’s data: The White House dropped on Tuesday that it thinks Friday’s payroll growth figure will be very weak, due to the impact of the wave of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 during the month.

Analysts believe the number will stand at 207,000, down from 807,000 in December.

Despite this, other data continues to suggest that the labor market remains tight. U.S. job openings rose again in January to near record highs, according to the monthly JOLTS survey released on Tuesday.