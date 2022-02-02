A plane fights against the wind at Heathrow and almost falls

Watch how they rescue a pilot who was going to be run over by a train 0:45

(CNN) — As storms rage across the UK, footage emerged of a pilot making a particularly challenging landing, but not before the plane appeared to nearly roll over and scrape its tail on the tarmac.

British Airways Flight 1307 traveled from Aberdeen to London on Monday, but the 80-minute flight had a bumpy ride at the end.

On approach to land at Heathrow, the plane — an Airbus A321neo — whipped visibly in the winds, before landing on a wheel, bouncing up and down again, flipping precariously to the left and then appearing to hit the runway with the tail as the pilots aborted the landing and performed a go-around, taking off again to land safely.

Jerry Dyer, who filmed the dramatic landing, told CNN the event “just goes to show how skilled the pilots are.”

A regular at Heathrow, where he films planes landing and taking off for his YouTube channel Big Jet TV, he had arrived just minutes earlier.

Although the UK has been battered by Storm Corrie’s 90 mph winds, which have killed two people and left many without power, Dyer said the wind at Heathrow was actually not that strong, he estimates. about 20 mph, but it was a gust that funneled between two buildings and hit the runway that nearly brought the plane down.

Flight trackers show the plane reached ground level at 140 mph just before noon, before climbing steeply to an altitude of 4,000 feet in four minutes.

He landed a second time 16 minutes later. It has not been confirmed whether the tail actually hit the ground or only appeared to.

Dyer stayed three hours filming and watched another plane go around, as well as struggling a lot with the gusts.

Failed landings, also known as “go-arounds”, are perfectly safe.

“A go-around is an easy and safe maneuver, and it’s what you should do when you think it’s appropriate,” Dann Runik, executive director of advanced programs for FlightSafety International, previously told CNN.

Though that doesn’t make them comfortable for those on board.

Two of the passengers were members of the UK Parliament, traveling from their constituencies to the House of Commons, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson would later see his premiership take an equally visible shake-up.

Richard Thomson, MP for Gordon, in north-east Scotland, told CNN he owes the pilot “deep gratitude for their professionalism and calm in the way they dealt with what was a potentially very dangerous situation.”

At first, everything seemed normal, he said.

“While there was a harder than usual landing at first, it was when the plane went down for the second time that it appeared to have been caught in a strong gust of wind.

“It was clear that the pilot had to quickly decide whether to try to stabilize the aircraft for the landing or to abort. Fortunately, they were able to accelerate out of the situation and make a second approach.

“While it appeared that the left wing was close to hitting the runway, it was only after viewing the video that we saw that the tail had hit the runway,” Thomson said.

“It didn’t feel particularly dramatic on board and everyone kept calm, but it’s clear now how close we came to a serious incident.

“Clearly we all realized that we hadn’t managed to land and feel the wind, but the skill of the pilot probably meant that only those with a view to the left of the plane were really able to tell how close to hitting the ground where it was. the wing”.

Dyer, who rushes straight to Heathrow whenever the weather is bad, and often goes viral with his videos, told CNN he would give the pilot “10 out of 10” for his “split-second decision.” .

And he said that for avgeeks, seeing planes in “windy or stormy conditions” is “much more exciting” than seeing them in normal conditions.

“It’s the battle: the forces of nature against a winged alloy tube that we have to control on the ground,” he said. “It’s a fantastic thing to see.”

He stayed another three hours, but saw nothing as dramatic as the Aberdeen landing.

A British Airways spokesperson told CNN: “Our pilots are highly trained to handle a variety of scenarios, including extreme weather conditions, and our flight crew landed the plane safely. Our customers and crew disembarked normally.”

And not only did they disembark normally, but they did so eight minutes ahead of schedule, finally landing at 12:17 p.m.

Stephen Flynn, the other politician on the flight, tweeted after: “I can confirm that this was not pleasant.”