Actress of ‘Yo soy Betty, la fea’, Dora Cadavid, dies; she would have spent her last days in a nursing home by choice

The actress Dora Cadavid, best known for her performance on the telenovela ‘I am Betty the Ugly one’ in the role of Inésita, she died on January 31 at the age of 84. Until now, the reasons for her death are unknown, but the television program “I know everything” revealed that the Colombian spent her last days in a nursing home “by her own decision.”

According to the program, the actress chose to go to a nursing home, after her only son died at the age of 52 as a result of terminal cancer and she had to live with her daughter-in-law and granddaughter in her residence. “My nieces were very worried because I lived alone and you know that one of this age should not be alone anywhere and I do not want to be a burden to anyone,” she said at the time.

“Then they, very intelligently, looked for a place where I would be comfortable and here they found me. I cannot sacrifice a daughter-in-law and a granddaughter, her life with me, “said the Colombian.

We must remember that Cadavid was not only famous for ‘Yo soy Betty, la fea’, but for other productions such as the original ‘Café con aroma de mujer’, made in 1993, and ‘Love in the Time of Cholera, by 2007. He also participated in 34 television and movie films throughout his career.

His death left a bitter taste for the protagonists of “I am Betty, the ugly one”, Ana María Orozco and Jorge Enrique Abello, who spoke immediately once they heard the news on social networks. “Thank you all very much for joining us in this sad moment with your loving messages of condolences,” said Maria Cebotero on Instagram.

Other productions in which Dora Cadavid participated was ‘Espectros’, her first telenovela. She was also in ‘Bodas de sangre’, ‘I’m going to teach you to love’, ‘Victoria’ and ‘La ley del corazón’. In this sense, she was also an announcer and singer, since she expressed her poetry in the radio program ‘La voz de Antioquía’.

After making himself known to radio listeners, Fausto Cabrera asked him to participate in the play ‘Doña Inés returns to the convent’, which would be his debut at that time in something different from what he had been accustomed to.