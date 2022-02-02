Adamari López reacts to learning that Luis Fonsi can be a billionaire after selling his musical catalog

Shocked. This is how the Puerto Rican presenter looked yesterday Adamari Lopezafter knowing the amount of money that her ex-husband, the singer-songwriter, could have earned Luis Fonsifor the sale of its musical catalog.

The funny moment occurred during the broadcast of the program Telemundo’s “Today”, where the also actress serves as co-host. While she commented on the news with her colleagues Stephanie Himonidis, better known as “Chiquibaby” Y Quique Usalesthe Puerto Rican expressed her astonishment and took the opportunity to congratulate the exponent who is currently married to the Spanish model Agueda Lopez.

“Congratulations, the truth is that he deserves it, he has worked all his life for it and it seems very good to me,” Alaïa’s mother began.

The expressions of the ex-partner of the Spanish dancer Toni Costa did not stop there. After her congratulations, the reality show judge “That’s how you dance” added: “Oh, what a shame it wasn’t in my year!”, prompting laughter from his colleagues. It is estimated that the interpreter of “Despacito” could have earned over $ 50 million for his musical catalog.

López and Fonsi married in 2006 and were together for four years, until in 2010 the couple announced their final separation.

“It is a situation that we have been working on for some time and that we understand at this time is the best. As from the first day we met, everything has been in peace and seeking the well-being of both and our families, “they said at the time through a press release.