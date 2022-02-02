After a 50% drop, it’s finally time to buy these 3 tech stocks

The , which tracks the 100 largest companies listed on the tech-heavy , has had one of its worst starts to the year. Down 8% so far in 2022, the Fed’s plans to raise interest rates sparked an exodus from high-growth tech stocks with frothy valuations.

Despite the recent turmoil, here are three fast-growing tech companies that have tried to bounce back from their recent sale. All three are scheduled to publish their latest financial results later this month.

1.Block

Performance so far this year: -twenty-one%.

Percent from all-time high: -55.9%.

Market capitalization: $73.8 billion

Shares in Square’s (NYSE:) parent company Block, the mobile payment specialist led by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, were one of the big winners from the Covid-19 pandemic as the exchange accelerated towards e-commerce fueled strong growth in its Cash App ecosystem.

However, the digital payments provider, which changed its corporate name to Block late last year, has seen its shares hit some turmoil lately amid sell-offs in high-growth tech companies. So far this year, shares of Block have lost 21%, significantly underperforming the broader market since the start of 2022.

SQ, which is 56% below its all-time high of $289.20 reached on August 5, ended Tuesday’s session at $127.61, putting the San Francisco, California-based fintech company at a market value of $73.8 billion.

Block reported disappointing third quarter sales and earnings in early November. It is scheduled to present fourth quarter financial results after the US market closes on Thursday, February 24.

Consensus calls for earnings per share of $0.23, down 28% from the prior period, largely due to the impact of the recent $29 billion acquisition of Afterpay. Revenue is expected to rise 30% year-on-year to $4.09 billion, thanks to strong results from its Cash App mobile payment service.

Investors will pay close attention to the growth in gross payment volume (GPV), that is, the value of all transactions processed on the fintech company’s platform. The key metric soared 43% year over year to $45.4 billion in the latest quarter.

Considering Square’s owner’s leadership position in the mobile payment processing space, Block could finally see its shares bottom out after a brutal sell-off that has seen it lose nearly half of its market value in recent years. three months.

Not surprisingly, 29 of 42 analysts surveyed by Investing.com rate SQ stock as “outperform“, which implies a whopping 95% rise from current levels to $248.84 per share.

Chart: Investing.com

2. Cloudflare

Performance so far this year: -22.1%.

Percent from all-time high: -53.8%

Market capitalization: $32.9 billion

With investors increasingly turning away from extremely highly valued tech companies, Cloudflare’s stock has suffered badly in recent months. After notching hefty gains of 345% and 73%, respectively, during the Covid outbreak in 2020 and 2021, Cloudflare – which provides infrastructure and web security services – has seen its stock drop around 22% so far. of year.

NET is almost 54% below its all-time high of $221.64 hit on November 18. At the end of yesterday’s session, NET fell to $102.43. At current valuations, the market capitalization of the San Francisco, California-based cloud networking and cybersecurity services provider is $32.9 billion.

Cloudflare’s sales have broken their previous record, with an optimistic outlook for the future. Investors will know on Thursday, February 10, after the close, whether the company has been able to maintain its upward trajectory, as analyst estimates see the cloud networking and security solutions provider posting earnings per share. balanced, improving on the loss of $0.02 per share in the prior period.

Revenue is expected to rise 47% year-on-year to $185.1 million, reflecting strong demand for its web security, content delivery and enterprise networking services and solutions.

Beyond the numbers, investors will focus on Cloudflare’s sheer number of customers to see if it can keep up its torrid pace of growth. The network security company said the number of customers spending at least $100,000 a year soared 71% year-on-year to 1,260 in the third quarter.

In our opinion, shares of the onetime growth star look poised to take off again in the coming weeks and months, given strong demand for its products and services in the current environment.

In fact, 12 of 24 analysts surveyed by Investing.com are bullish on NET stock, forecasting a 66% rise from current prices to $170.71 per share. Only one analyst surveyed has a rating of “sell” about the name.

Chart: Investing.com

3. Palantir Technologies (NYSE:)

Returns so far this year: -22%.

Percent from all-time high: -68.4%.

Market capitalization: $28.4 billion

Palantir Technologies, which provides data analytics software and services to government agencies and large corporations, has suffered a tumultuous year as the former market favorite fell out of favor with investors. Shares of the analytics software provider have lost 22% so far this year, amid an aggressive readjustment of valuations in the tech space.

PLTR ended yesterday’s session at $14.20, about 68% below its all-time high of $45 reached in January 2021. At current levels, the Peter Thiel-founded Denver, Colorado-based data mining firm has a market capitalization of $28.4 billion.

Palantir has beaten earnings and sales estimates in every quarter since it went public in September 2020. It is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results before the opening bell on Tuesday, February 15. Consensus estimates call for earnings per share of $0.03, down 50% from earnings per share of $0.06 in the prior period. Revenue is expected to rise approximately 30% year over year to $417.6 million, thanks to strong demand for its data analysis software tools from government agencies around the world.

Investors will therefore focus on the growth of Palantir’s core government business, which accounts for more than half of the enterprise software company’s total sales. In the third quarter, sales for this segment increased 34% from a year earlier, to $218 million.

US business revenue and total business customer count, up 103% and 46% respectively in the , will also be of interest as the big data company looks to diversify its customer base. With 203 clients, Palantir intends to expand into other sectors, such as health, energy and manufacturing.

We believe that the significant drop in Palantir shares, whose market capitalization has shrunk by nearly two-thirds, has created a buying opportunity in this flagging name, given its strong prospects for accelerated earnings growth due to burgeoning demand for your data analysis software tools.

According to Investing.com, analysts’ mid-price target for PLTR shares is around $24, which represents a 66% rise from current levels over the next 12 months.

Chart: Investing.com