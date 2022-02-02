Ainia opens five lines of research to promote well-being

Ensuring a healthy life and promoting well-being at all ages is essential for sustainable development. This is how he marks third Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) related to health and wellness. Aligned to this end Ainia works at different lines of research and projects related to food and health.

From the technological center, located in Valencia, it has developed an in vitro cell model for check the efficacy of bioactive ingredients against SARS-Cov2. It is a cellular model that allows simulating the immune system of the human respiratory tract, in order to identify and evaluate bioactive ingredients that reduce the inflammatory impact produced by respiratory viruses As the SARS-Cov2. Ainia continues to work in this line to advance knowledge of the effects of different compounds on the immune system of the respiratory tract.

In addition to this virus that has had such a strong impact worldwide, there are other potential dangers such as Listeria monocytogenes, listeriosis-causing bacteria in humans and in animals. A rare infection, but it presents high hospitalization and fatality ratesand whose way The main method of transmission is the consumption of contaminated food or feed. Ainia is working on the development of a solution for rapid detection in food through biosensors to overcome the limitations of conventional analytical methods.

open investigations

To contribute to health and well-being, Ainia is developing new tools quality control food faster and more efficientLike the advanced sensors combined with Artificial intelligence. Specifically, it has incorporated cutting-edge technologies to complement the capabilities of other technologies in the field of artificial vision, developing comprehensive solutions for product inspection. These techniques are of special interest, above all, in complex cases such as inspection of bulk products.

Another of the lines that it is carrying out to guarantee a healthy and sustainable diet is research in new alternative protein sources. An example of this activity is PROALT II project to develop new protein ingredients through various alternative sources such as insects, microalgae, lemna, cell cultures, SCP, algae or hemp, from different perspectives and technological specialties.

In this line, Ainia is working on the development of dairy analogues both from the point of view of new advanced ingredientsas in the design of new plant-based product concepts, capable of aligning to the current needs demanded, not only by the consumer, but also by the planet. Specifically, the research will address achieve dairy analogs (milk, yogurt, cheese) that they get mimic the characteristics not only sensory but also nutritional of the reference products. To do this, the FerVeLact project, co-financed by FEDER funds and the Government of the Valencian Community (IVACE), is using as raw materials local vegetable products from the Valencian Community (tigernut, almond, lupine, flax).