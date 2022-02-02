Aleida Núñez and the luxurious gifts she received from her Sugar Daddy

Almost five years after her divorce from businessman Pablo Glogovsky, Aleida Núñez seems to have rediscovered love and little by little boasts of her relationship with oil tycoon Bubba Saulsbury.

In his social networks he showed off the luxurious gifts that the American gave him a few days ago when he turned 41.

Núñez uploaded a couple of photos where he exhibits the more than two thousand roses that his “Sugar Daddy” sent him, as well as the luxurious Gucci bag of more than 45 thousand pesos.

The message he shared with his more than 3.5 million Instagram followers was the following:

“Celebrating my birthday… thanks for the detail bubba.”

Something that stood out in the social network was that the bouquet of flowers It was much bigger than her.

Regarding the expensive bag, some of its features are: black matelassé leather, double G gold metal pieces and structured silhouette.

Aleida Núñez has not yet accepted that Bubba is her boyfriend, she only said that she is in the phase of getting to know each other and see later if they can be together as a couple.

He told the media that he met him on social networks and they had a appointment in San Miguel de Allende; there he talked about his idea of ​​spending New Year’s holidays in the Middle East.

Apparently the native of Texas loved the plan and invited her to spend her days off in the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.

for his new love

She always had stable and long-lasting relationships, Aleida Núñez is known for being an actress and singer with few partners, however, almost all of them are controversial.

The first famous boyfriend of the woman from Jalisco was the actor Juan Ferrara, their romance began in 2002 when Núñez was 25 years old and he was 57 years old; After two years they ended their engagement.

The specialized magazines were very aware of their relationship as it was very strange that a mature man conquered the young soap opera sensation.

For the next three years she dated several prospects, Núñez wanted to keep her romantic commitments low-key and that’s why she dated the businessman. Paul Glogovsky.

They got married in 2007 and broke up ten years later, apparently the characters of both were not compatible.

Núñez revealed that to overcome the divorce he took therapy and took his son to assimilate the process.

After their separation, Aleida tried it with the member of the Il Divo groupCarlos Marín, although the singer denied being interested in her.

The news bothered the interpreter and he asked Núñez not to profit from his image.

Apparently the singer is dating a 41-year-old Argentine businessman named Nicolás.

Aleida confessed that thanks to her former partners she had a bad time, the most critical thing was when one tried to blackmail her with photos where she appeared naked.

SEE: Aleida Núñez and the times she challenged censorship on Instagram