Alexa Dellanos in a gold mini dress and makes charms look | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful and talented american modelAlexa Dellanos, has been in the middle for several years now, her popularity began thanks to her mother Myrka Dellanosexcellent presenter TV in Telemundoin addition to thanks to his excellent photo sessions.

On this occasion we will address his most recent publication in Instagrama snapshot in which he appears saying a nice and mini-dress color Goldena textile piece that really shows off your excellent taste in fashion and how pretty you can look at work.

Of course there was a lot of production behind the image, there is made up so professional and also passing in one of his best posesreceiving this new stage of life in which he has been willing to give everything to stand out.

Thousands of people quickly came to support her, with a like and a comment they managed to show the support they have for her, as well as the great affection they have for her.

In the piece of entertainment it is also noted that his hair was being fixed very recently, it really looks impressive and it is not every day that he appears showing off this great level, he has proposed to make an effort and it is proven.

Alexa Dellanos shares her sessions with great pleasure, fans enjoy.



To finish, it is also important that we remember that there is a very interesting section for his fans, his Instagram stories, where he seeks to get in touch with the Internet in a slightly closer way and also share much more about his personal and professional life.

Some of her fellow models also come to her profile to leave her a positive message, a beautiful community has been formed among the creators of flirtatious content that is noticed and that they also appreciate

