Aleyda Ortiz exclusively confirms her departure from Univision: “My contract has expired”

aleyda ortiz confirms, exclusively, his departure from Univision: “My contract has expired”thus clarifying why since the beginning of the year we see Lourdes Stephen in her segment of ‘Gangas and Deals’ in ‘Despierta América’.

For Aleyda, the most difficult thing about this situation is that the network has not allowed her to do things more formally, and that is how she expressed it to us: “The most difficult thing has been not having had the opportunity to say goodbye to my audience”the one that despite not winning ‘Look Who Dances’ by the judges’ vote, yes it was the favorite of the public, who in the votes chose her as the winner.

Like it’s a coincidence number, 8 years after winning ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’, the eighth queen of Univision’s most watched reality show was left off the network. As we told you at the beginning, it was Aleyda herself who confirmed it to us by assuring that her contract expired and the company, the new management decided not to renew it, leaving out of the new era one of the most beloved by the public, as we saw in the votes of ‘Mira Quien Baila’.

What happened?… “My contract with Univisión expired. Ended a cycle of much growth and grateful for all the opportunities“He began by telling us.

Despite this, it seems that Aleyda has decided to take this test starting the year in a positive way and thus reveals it to us: “I am excited to start a new stage, and open to new experiences and challenges. The most difficult thing has been not having had the opportunity to say goodbye to my audience“, culminates.

as far as we know This January 31, Aleyda’s contract with Univision ended, the new board of directors of the network would have decided not to renew it because, supposedly, they had not found a space for her.

Although, as we have just told you, the 31st was his last day, Aleyda would have been told on January 21 that there would be no renewal of her contract, that she would no longer do ‘Gangas and Deals’, and that she had to deliver her things because that was her last day.

In March 2021, when she was participating in ‘Look Who Dances’, we interviewed Aleyda where two things caught our attention:

The first was the need for a new stage in his life, where ‘conformism’ no longer entered and he expressed it to us that way. “I think I have minimized myself over the years, like I managed to lose weight and since this is enough, I won ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’ and I said to myself: this is enough. I went on TV and that’s enough And now I ask myself, why? Why do I have this mentality of putting a ceiling on my dreams?”

The second, your dreams so different from what you were doing today, which ones? “I always imagined myself speaking, singing, acting and even dancing, why not. I want everything, I want to express myself everywhere,” she told us.

We contacted Univision to have a reaction why they decided to end their employment relationship with Aleyda Ortiz, and here is her response:

“We are grateful for the great work that Aleyda Ortiz did during her years working with Univision and we wish her the best in her future professional endeavors.“.

LOOK HERE WHAT ALEYDA ORTIZ TOLD US ABOUT HER DREAMS:

