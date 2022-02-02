Aleyda Ortiz is left out of “Wake up America”

The Puerto Rican cheerleader and eighth winner of “Our Latin Beauty”, aleyda ortizannounced this morning that he will no longer be part of the morning show “Wake up America” from Univision. The native of Bayamón broke the news through her social networks.

“I want to announce that today I have completed a great stage in the Univision program where I accompanied you every morning. I leave full of gratitude and ready for my next professional stage adventure. They have been wonderful years and I want to thank you, my audience for always supporting me and giving me so much love. I am excited about the new opportunities that are coming into my life and of course you will always be a part of every important moment. As they say in my beautiful country Puerto Rico: ‘we continue pa’ lante’. Thank you with all my heart, “said the 33-year-old actress.

Ortiz also spoke with The newspaperto which he revealed that his “contract with Univision expired.”

“A cycle of great growth has ended and I am grateful for all the opportunities,” added the winner of “Nuestra Belleza Latina” in 2014.

The also finalist in Miss Puerto Rico Universe 2014 was calm and enthusiastic about the new things that can come after closing a professional cycle. However, she regretted not being able to say goodbye to her from her audience.

“The most difficult thing has been not having had the opportunity to say goodbye to my audience,” he emphasized.

The media detailed that the contract of who began as a presenter of “Giant Saturday” ended yesterday. Although, according to the driver herself, she was informed of her determination on January 21.

For its part, Univision thanked Ortiz for the work done and wished him success in his professional life.

“We are grateful for the great work that Aleyda Ortiz did during her years working with Univision and we wish her the best in her future professional projects,” the network told El Diario.