Aleyda Ortiz is out of Univision

Puerto Rican presenter Aleyda Ortiz was left out of Univision’s staff after the company decided not to renew her contract.

This was confirmed by the former beauty queen to The New York Journal through an interview.

“My contract with Univisión expired. A cycle of great growth has ended and I am grateful for all the opportunities,” said the winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2014, a reality show broadcast by the aforementioned network.

Despite expressing that she feels calm after the company’s decision, the also first finalist of Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2014, regretted not being able to say goodbye to the public.

“The most difficult thing has been not having had the opportunity to say goodbye to my audience,” he reacted.

She also said she was “excited to start a new stage, and open to new experiences and challenges.”

According to the aforementioned newspaper, Ortiz’s contract ended on January 31, however, according to El Diario New York, she was informed on January 21 that they would not renew it because they would no longer do “Gangas and Deals”, which was the space in which the model also came out.

That day they also informed him that he had to deliver all his things.

Univision, for its part, thanked the Puerto Rican for her work and wished her success in her professional life.

“We are grateful for the great work that Aleyda Ortiz did during her years working with Univision and we wish her the best in her future professional projects,” the chain said in statements to the newspaper.