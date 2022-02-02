All the complete answers of the MIR 2022: access here

Applicants in the moments before the start of MIR 2022.

Medical Writing has eliminated the answers to the FSE exams after the Ministry of Health has suppressed them. This newspaper will reissue the documents once the correct answers are published again.

The Ministry of Health published this Tuesday the provisional response template of the MIR exam 2022as well as the rest of the answers of the six remaining degrees that make up the Specialized Health Training (ESF). In this first template, none of the questions have been contested that have formed the test.

For this last MIR test, held last Saturday, January 29, a total of 13,060 doctors were called, of which 52 percent completed their studies in 2021. The offer for Medicine is 8,188 bedswhich represents an increase of 2.5 percent compared to the previous call, of which 573 places are reserved for people with disabilities.

Deadline for submitting claims to the MIR 2022

According to the ministerial body, the term of filing of claims to the exam questions will be from February 2 to February 4, 2022. The form of presentation of the challenges to the questions of the different exams will be done in electronic format, at the address https://fse.mscbs.gob.es/fseweb/view/index.xhtml.

Next, the applicant has to access the tab ‘Current call’in which you will find a menu option called ‘Submission of Challenges’. Next, you must identify the question you are challenging, with the number that corresponds to it in the Version “0” of the exam.

Once authenticated in the system, a new screen will open that offers you the possibilities of “Add challenge”; ‘Modify’; ‘Delete’ and ‘Print’. If you have not made previous challenges or have chosen the option to add a new challenge, the system will open new screen in which you can make the challenge itself, being mandatory to fill in the fields marked with an asterisk *.

First reactions to the MIR 2022 exam

In the first analyzes of the MIR 2022, the teaching teams have highlighted the “universal distribution of all medical areas”. Likewise, teachers and applicants agree that it has been an exam with a difficulty and an approach “similar” to that of previous MIR.

Regarding the distribution of medical specialties, the presence of major core subjects has not been lacking, such as Cardiology, Neurology, Gynecology or Pediatricsbut also with the participation of other subjects that have been gaining weight in recent years, such as Geriatrics or Allergologyamong other.

This call has also been marked by the significant increase in questions related to the specialties of Neurology, Psychiatry and Otorhinolaryngology, compared to the loss of prominence Rheumatology.