‘All the time they threw themselves on the ground,’ says defender Miguel Trauco, from Peru, about the match against Ecuador | Soccer | sports

Peru did not find “the idea of ​​adding three points” against Ecuador in Lima on Tuesday. That was cause for regret for Miguel Trauco, defender of the bicolor team and who considered that the players of the Tri “all the time they fell to the ground” at the José Díaz Stadium.

“We faced a very difficult rival, who came to do their homework. All the time they threw themselves on the ground, it was what they came looking for, a tie, ”said the French Saint-Étienne soccer player on TV after the game in the Peruvian capital, obviously dissatisfied.

In Lima, Ecuador took the lead at the beginning of the duel thanks to Michael Estrada (2 minutes) and had other scoring opportunities. However, Edison Flores jumped off the bench to equalize the complement (69).

La Tri reached 25 points in third place in the South American qualifier, ensuring at least the dispute of the international playoff for the next World Cup. The calculation gives him, meanwhile, 99% chance of a direct ticket with two days left in the pre-world championship. Peru is fifth with 21 units.

“The idea was to add three points, but this point also helps us. We depend on ourselves. As long as there is a chance, we have to give it our all”, added Trauco.

And regarding the ‘dressing room’ goal conceded, the player declared uncomfortably: “It was a difficult game. In this instance we couldn’t take it that way. Very easy (conceding a point). Maybe we didn’t come out so focused.”

The Peruvian team will qualify for Qatar 2022 in the last two rounds of the tie, in which they will visit Uruguay (4th) and host Paraguay (9th).

“The response from the people has been very good and the players value that. We couldn’t add the three points we wanted, but at least we reached 21 (accumulated) and we have to continue”, concluded the Peruvian defender. (D)