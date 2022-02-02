Alves would be the one sacrificed by Barcelona to compete in Europe

Midtime Editorial

Despite the contribution and the importance of Daniel Alves for him Barcelona of Xavi Hernández, the side would not play in the UEFA Europa League. The azulgranas made four signings in this winter market, however, in international competition only three new registrations can be made, so the 38-year-old would be relegated.

Ferran Torres, Adama Traoré and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are the others reinforcement that he Barcelona incorporated into this transfer market. The three elements are extremely important for a team that lacks a goal, so it is very complicated that Xavi does not bet on his record in the Europa League.

The wear of the season

One of the factors that they would have Daniel Alves off the final list it’s your age. At 38 years old, he cannot play all the games of the campaign, so Xavi would bet on the already registered Sergiño Dest, Mingueza and Araujo to cover the right side.

the new forward

In addition to the need to score more goals, the Catalans they would not give themselves the luxury of relegating their new strikers. Ferran Torres is untouchable. The Spaniard is in a good moment and the 55 million they paid for him make him an essential footballer. aubameyangfor its part, it could be the 9 that the coach wanted so muchso its rejection seems unlikely.

The drama with Dembélé

The extreme Ousmane Dembele could be the remainder of the season on the bench. The Frenchman did not want to leave the team in this winter market and, as long as he does not renew, it is very difficult for him to play for Barça again. In this situation, Adama Traoré is his clearest replacement and has similar characteristics to those of the ex-Dortmund.

