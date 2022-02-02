Amanda Miguel reacts to the death of her husband Diego Verdaguer: “I don’t know how to live without your beautiful presence”

The Argentine singer Amanda MiguelHe reacted through his social networks on the death of her husband and life partner, Diego Verdaguer, where he assured that it has been what he has loved most in this life. It must be remembered that the artist lost his life a few days ago due to complications from contracting COVID-19, at the age of 70.

“My angel, the only love of my life. You gave me your life and your tenderness, you were my teacher, my confidant, my partner and what I have loved most in this life. You were a great father, a grateful and loving son, you gave us EVERYTHING, you were a beloved friend, a creator, an artist to the fullest extent and you left me surrounded by your protection on all sides”, indicated the interpreter of ‘He gave me lied’.

In addition, he let his followers know that he does not know how he will live without the Argentine for the rest of his life. “Today I don’t know how to live without your beautiful presence, your love and aesthetics in our next days. You illuminated the paths of all with your true example of life, dedication and love. I wish to meet you again soon where you have surely gone unintentionally, because you told us that you would never leave… Your wife, your unconditional love, forever”, expressed the artist.

To this, many of his followers left their condolences in the comments where they shared their pain. Likewise, his friends and colleagues also let him see his good wishes. One of them is the actress Maribel Guardia, who expressed her condolences. “Courage my beautiful friend, she just got ahead of us on the road, but she will live forever in our hearts,” she said.

In this sense, Ana Bárbara and Omar Chaparro also expressed their messages of encouragement. “Beautiful words that touch the soul. Deep hug, beloved, “said the first. “I cry with you dear Amanda, as you say, she gave us everything and so much to all of us who knew her, her love does not die, it only transcends, here we are Amanda. I hug you very strongly, ”commented the second.

We must not forget that the couple of singers met when she was 18 and he was 23. As they have already expressed several times, it was love at first sight. In their relationship they were able to have a daughter named Ana Victoria and other ups and downs such as infidelities that they were able to overcome over time.