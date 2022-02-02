Amanda Serrano’s promoter, Jake Paul, speaks: “She will receive the largest payment of her life”

Jake Paul I didn’t mean to miss out on the opportunity Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano light up one of the biggest stages in the world of entertainment.

After months of negotiations with British promoter Eddie Hearns, who represents Irish champion Katie Taylor, the two world champions signed the contracts for the duel that will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York on April 30.

Paul, who achieved fame and amassed a fortune through social media, particularly through a YouTube channel that has 20 million subscribers and dabbled in boxing, It came at the right time to raise the projection that an athlete with Serrano’s career deserved. Now that Paul is getting his feet wet as a rented boxing promoter and heading for his first big card, he talked to this outlet about the process that will culminate in a historic event in the Big Apple.

The fight between Sereno and Taylor was in discussion for almost two years, were the negotiations complicated?

“A lot of side-by-side discussion and compromise was required. There were some details surrounding the negotiations. There are a few things that I’m not allowed to reveal, but there were a lot of little things that had to be changed. We were on that exchange for months and we finally got them. For Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor, this fight represents the world, so the stars had to be perfectly aligned and we were finally able to make it happen. You have to give credit to both. They will be receiving historic amounts of money and people will talk forever about April 30.”

How’s the hype now that the Serrano-Taylor fight has finally been announced?

“It’s a dream. It is simply an honor to be part of the event. Being able to work as a co-promoter with Eddie Hearns is also kind of funny when you think about it. If a year ago someone had said that Jake Paul and Eddie Hearns would be promoting Amanda Serrano against Katie Taylor, no one would believe it. So it’s a historic moment and I’m excited to see the fight, to be in the fight and excited to promote the fight.”

The original stage in 2020 was England, but now it will be held at Madison Square Garden where some of the most important fights in boxing history have taken place. Was that the original plan?

“Yes. It’s the perfect place because people from the UK can come and it’s ideal in terms of time because it won’t be too late for people in England to see the fight and it’s also perfect to do it in the most famous venue in the world. It will be an international event. People will travel from different places.”

Amanda Serrano is a star in women’s boxing. Do you understand that she has not been treated as such?

“Absolutely. That’s where Most Valuable Promotions comes in. I said that she is the first that we should sign. She is the best boxer of all time, but she has not been promoted properly. She wasn’t the best at doing social media, interviews and stuff. We came in to help her with that strategy. You’ve seen other stars that need that extra boost. She did all the work and we’re just shining a flashlight on a superstar.”

Serrano (42-1-1, 30 KO) has won world titles in seven categories and will try to add others to his extensive collection by challenging Taylor (20-0, 6 KO), the undisputed 135-pound champion. He has in his hands the belts of the World Boxing Council (WBC), the World Boxing Association (WBA), the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and the World Boxing Organization (WBO).

What is Amanda’s mindset like knowing that it will be the most significant fight of her career?

“I think she will be more motivated than ever against a tough opponent, and she will work harder, if that is possible, because she trains non-stop. She will also receive the biggest payment of her life, she will be motivated by money and she knows that by winning she will be able to pay her again fighting against another person. It is scary to think of the dedication of her that she will put into the gym.”