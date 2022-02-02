America receives terrible news about the future of Pedro Aquino

The player will undergo surgery and will miss much of Clausura 2022

January 31, 2022 8:15 p.m.

The bad news does not stop coming for the Águilas del América in the current Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX League, because after undergoing a first diagnosis, the soccer player Pedro Aquino had to undergo surgery this Monday due to the severity of the presenting injury.

The news about the surgical process of the Peruvian midfielder, who was injured during the concentration with his team in the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, was released through a statement released on the Twitter social network account of the Coapa team.

“Medical report: Pedro Aquino. Club América informs that the player was successfully intervened in the scheduled operation. The recovery time is according to the evolution ”, detailed the club in the text.

Aquino had to undergo surgery due to a fracture in the fifth metatarsal, which will keep him off the courts for about two months, so he would return for Day 12 of the Aztec competition, which is scheduled to take place in early April. remembering that before that the last FIFA date will be played.

This represents a hard loss for the Coapa team, because Aquino is considered one of the pillars of the club.