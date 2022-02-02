ANDALUCÍA.-Málaga.- College of Physicians and Provincial Council publish the second edition of a book that covers the history of medicine

MALAGA, 2 (EUROPE PRESS)

‘Malaga and its doctors. From Medical College to Official College of Physicians’ is the title of the book written by Dr. Gabriel Prados (Málaga, 1949-2017) whose second edition has now seen the light thanks to the Medical College of Malaga (Commálaga) and the Provincial Council.

The president of the College of Physicians, Dr. Pedro Navarro, and the provincial deputy for Culture, Víctor González, have presented this edition, which has been made possible by the collaboration of Commálaga and the Diputación de Málaga Publishing Center (Cedma). The book, written by the author in 2015, takes a journey through the history of medicine in Malaga, detailing how this activity was carried out at that time, dealing with patients and the birth of the College of Physicians as an institutional organization.

Navarro has argued that it is an “essential volume to understand the medicine of the last century.” “It is the history of the closest medical profession, which was characterized by its commitment to the patient; a correct way of understanding human beings and life”, she underlined.

For deputy Víctor González “this book is very special. There are 577 pages of authentic and everyday stories. You doctors do a commendable, unique and enormous job. It is a literary luxury to be able to present it with the College of Physicians”.

Year after year and month after month, the book compiles not only the history of Malaga and its doctors, but also innumerable stories of daily life in a city lacking infrastructure and marked by a shortage of health professionals. The College of Physicians and the Diputación thank the contribution of the family of Dr. Gabriel Prados, and especially his widow, Pilar Martín, to carry out this edition.

Also present at the presentation ceremony were the director of the Provincial Council’s Department of Culture, Antonio Roche; the head of service at the Diputación de Málaga Publishing Center (Cedma), José Antonio García; and the head of the Cedma Publications Department, Miguel Ramos.

THE CAREER OF DR. MEADOWS

Dr. Gabriel Prados Carmona was born in Malaga in 1949. He died in 2017. He studied medicine at the University of Granada, graduating in 1975. In 1978 he obtained the title of specialist in pediatrics, practicing this specialty until his retirement in the year 2000. Although he retired from medical care for children, he did not abandon his profession because since he retired he has dedicated himself to the study of the history of medicine in Malaga from his post as librarian at the College of Physicians of Malaga, a job in which he stayed longer 15 years old.

It was at that time that he dusted off many old volumes where respectable professional colleagues studied therapeutic semiology, he ordered excellent libraries donated by medical estates of illustrious personalities or modest doctors, and he worked incessantly to update and expose the work of the Malaga doctors of the last long century.

It was at this stage of his life that he wrote the tetralogy ‘Málaga and its doctors’, made up of the following titles: From the happy 20s to 1936 (2006), From the Civil War to the Carlos Haya Residence (2008), From Carlos Haya to the University (2009) and From Medical College to Official College of Physicians (2015).

His work as historian and notary of this scientific, vocational and service profession is testimony to the need for the existence of the College of Physicians of Malaga, whose library bears his name.