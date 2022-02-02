Andrea Rodríguez, Julio Alegría’s girlfriend and Arath de la Torre’s ex: who is she | Celebs from Mexico | FAME

The actor Arath of the Tower The year 2022 began in the midst of controversy, after he was accused of harassing Julio Alegría’s partner, who was his partner in the play “El Tenorio Cómica”.

According to a Mexican media outlet, the host of the program “Hoy” would have insisted, through WhatsApp messages, to Andrea Rodríguez to talk alone on a subject that for him would not have been settled when they had an affair more than a decade ago.

“Seeing you stirred up a lot of things in me”, “Why don’t you want to talk to me? It’s been a long time, don’t you think it’s time to talk?”were some of the messages published by TVNotas.

The woman, tired of the harassment, told her boyfriend about the insistence of the comedian. Immediately, Alegría asked De la Torre to stop communicating with his partner and that he should be ashamed of being flirtatious and in love being a married man.

After becoming aware of everything that had been said about him, Arath went out to clear his name, assuring that he was a gentleman and that he had not been in scandals, so his lawyers are taking action on the matter.

As both were partners for the work and in an effort that his wife does not find out about the “misunderstandings”, De la Torre tendered his resignation; although several assure that the real reasons for his departure are because he feared that these messages would reach the ears of his wife. Next, we tell you who is the woman who stole the heart of Arath many years ago and now of the actor Alegría.

The couple looks very much in love in some social media photos (Photo: Julio Alegría / Instagram)

ALL ABOUT ANDREA RODRIGUEZ

Nowadays, Andrea Rodríguez is the girlfriend of actor Julio Alegría. She is a choreographer and she met who is now her boyfriend several years ago when he worked on “La escuelita Telehit”, and she on “En Let’s dance”.

It’s known that she is 38 years old and was expecting a baby in 2021, who died before birth, because he hanged himself with his umbilical cord. A loss that to date causes a lot of pain in both characters.

The 38-year-old woman said that she hopes to have another child later with her boyfriend Julio Alegría (Photo: Andrea Rodríguez / Instagram)

Although now she goes out of her way and has immense love for her partner, few know that Andrea Rodríguez had an affair more than 15 years ago with Arath de la Torre, with whom he met again in the play. It was precisely in this scenario that the histrion wanted to get answers to his questions, something that caused not only the discomfort of his ex, but also of his current boyfriend.

“It all started in the middle of last year, when Arath, Julio Alegría and his fiancee Andrea joined the play ‘El tenorio comedian’, what few know is that Arath and Andrea had a past, since they were boyfriends 15 years ago”a dancer told TVNotas.

The actor’s girlfriend Alegría said that the loss of her baby affected their relationship a lot, but it also consolidated it (Photo: Andrea Rodríguez / Instagram)

On her social networks, specifically on Instagram, she describes herself as conductor and choreographer of artists of the stature such as J Balvin, Jhay Cortez and Bad Bunny. Here he has just over six thousand followers.