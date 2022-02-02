Anuel AA removes Karol G’s tattoo while his girlfriend Yailin records it: VIDEO

It seems that the controversy surrounding the singer lately Anuel AA will not be over soon, since since he made his new relationship known, the social networks they caught fire in comments against him.

And it is that the fans of Carol Gwith whom Anuel had a relationship of more than three years, they say they do not believe that he has forgotten the Colombian now that he introduced his new girlfriend known as Yailin “the most viral”.

Was Anuel AA unfaithful to Karol G?

After almost three years of being a couple, Anuel AA Y Carol G They ended their relationship in the middle of last year, news that was surrounded by theories of probable infidelity on the part of Anuelsince it transpired that Carol He was the one who decided to finish.

fans of Carol G they think that from that breakup he had a great regret, since in several concerts Anuel AA He referred to his ex-girlfriend with phrases such as “sorry”, “come back” and “I miss you”.

They criticize their new relationship

However, after trying to return several times with the Venezuelan and after being rejected the same number of times, Anuel AA He recently revealed his new relationship with yailin, so the criticism and the memes of that new relationship did not wait.

After the news of his new romance, it was immediately revealed that he asked her to marry him, since yailin He shared the emotional moment with his followers. “Engaged already. There is a wedding, gentlemen, “she commented in a video shared on Instagram.

After being rejected, Karol’s tattoo was removed

Because the new couple has been harshly criticized for the times they Anuel tried to return with Carolfor which it is branded “false”, fans point out that his new girlfriend asked him to erase all traces of that past relationship and could not miss the tattoo that the Puerto Rican has on his entire back with his face Carol.

Rumors spread, since recently Anuel shared in their stories Instagram who was tattooing his arm in a studio The Angelsto which he commented “later we go through the back”, which is the area where he has embodied Carol, so he made it known Latin Trapnew.

“Could it be that his new girlfriend does not want to see the image of the interpreter of ‘Cob‘ on her fiancé’s back?”, “Did she demand that she erase it before the wedding?”, “Why didn’t she erase it earlier? She still loves her “were some of her followers’ comments.

Yailin recorded the painful moment. Did she enjoy it?

Via Twittera user named The Molu shared the clip in which you see Anuel AA suffering from the tattoo they were doing on his back, on top of the one he had with Carol. The image shows that whoever is recording the suffering of Anuel is nothing more and nothing less than his girlfriend yailin Well, he shows his hand with the engagement ring.

Even if Anuel AA try to follow the lyrics of a song to avoid the pain a little, it is clear the suffering that the singer is going through, because he does not stop making faces of pain and biting his hand. “Love is not erased,” was one of the user comments.

