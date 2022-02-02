Apertura 2021. What were the most watched games in Mexico and the USA?

Midtime Editorial

The opening 2021 concluded nearly two months ago, when the Atlas broke a 70-year drought without being champion, so that with this it was possible to make a count of the overall rating that the tournament had and it must be said that it reached impressive numbers both in Mexico What U.S.

The mexican soccer has been charging relevance in the United States and other parts of the world for the role of clubs in international tournaments, as well as by figures who arrive in the country, goals high quality and other facts, so following this line, in the MX League They hope to continue climbing.

How many people saw the 2021 Opening of Liga MX?

According to a statement issued by the same league, it was announced that a total of 76.8 million people were aware of the Mexican clubs during the past tournament.

Mexico contributed a total of 40.4 million viewers to the semester ending in December, while The United States added 36.4 million; a was reported average from 2.99 million of spectators per matchbased on data from Nielsen IBOPE.

The most watched matches in Mexico and the United States

The classics Y Final Phase matches were the ones they stole the spotlight in both countries, as these teams are known to have a large number of spectators throughout the planet, so they paid handsome dividends to the league.

In Mexicothe most popular games They were the following ones:

Lap End: Atlas vs Leon – 6 million 423 thousand people

– 6 million 423 thousand people Second leg semi-final: Atlas vs Cougars – 4 million 253 thousand people

– 4 million 253 thousand people Matchday 10: America vs Chivas – 3 million 704 thousand people

– 3 million 704 thousand people 4th Round Final: America vs Cougars 3 million 599 thousand people

3 million 599 thousand people Semifinal First Leg: Cougars vs. Atlas – 3 million 527 thousand people

For your part in States Unitedyes, the 5 most watched Liga MX games They were exactly the sameonly the number of spectators for each game varied greatly.