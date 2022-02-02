Aracely Arámbula, a woman in a long dress, captivates them

Aracely Arámbula, in a flowing blue dress, is the most beautiful | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula wears a long flowing dress with a halter neck in blue with which she highlighted more than her great beauty, the slender “Chihuahuan“, is caught standing while her legs protrude from a large opening: “The Pretty Girl, Angel”, reads the text that accompanies the postcard.

Surely the “TV actress“, Aracely Arámbula would not have any comments contrary to the description that accompanied one of her most recent snapshots on Instagram, the famous 46-year-old wears her best clothes amid the great popularity she enjoys today.

The interpreter of “Bad news“, one of the last singles from “the chule“He wore a garment that not only favored the blue color, which is combined with the green of his eyes, but also stylizes his silhouette and demonstrates the reason why he continues to be more than valid in the world of entertainment.

Aracely Arámbula, in a flowing blue dress, is the most beautiful. Photo: Capture Instagram



Aracely Arambula Not only does she attract the spotlight with her long career and beauty, but also a shower of likes and compliments that frequently arrive in the midst of her constant activity on social networks.

The today dear “instagram celebrity“, again launched a dose that melted his 6 million followers with love with a set of snapshots in which he not only shows himself in elegant clothes, but also reminds his fans of productions in which he has participated.

Without a doubt, the “Luis Miguel’s ex“, shines more than ever and it has been his faithful community of subscribers to the first ones to whom he has given all his thanks.

The protagonist of series like “the lady” “Altagracia Sandoval” (2016-2020), “La Patrona” (2013) and “El Señor de los Cielos” (2018) from Telemundo, once again headlined the news after announcing their upcoming return to television. small screen.

It will be in the series “The Rebellion of the Wives” where the woman born on March 6, 1975 will share the leading role with Alex de la Madrid, who will serve as the husband of the famous woman in fiction.

Here I present my husband in “The Rebellion of the wives”, here Mauricio and Mónica, noted Arámbula.

After her first debut in “Prisionera de amor” (1994) going through important productions until “Soñadoras” where she obtained her “first youth leading role” (1998-1999), “Ara” has been crowned one of the greatest figures on the screen girl.

Her career has been consolidated with projects on television, music, theater, as well as a television presenter of programs such as “MasterChef Latino”, the current actress of the play “Why do men love girls? everywhere.