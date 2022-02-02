At least three dead and one missing in Haiti due to floods

At least three people have died and one is missing in Haiti due to flooding caused by heavy rains in much of the country, Civil Protection reported Tuesday.

The director of Civil Protection, Jerry Chandler, told AFP that the victims were reported in the Northwest department, but at least 20 municipalities have been affected by the rains.

The authorities said that there are more than 2,500 houses flooded and three completely destroyed.

In the north, Cap-Haïtien, the country’s second largest city and home to 300,000 people, has particularly suffered from the consequences of rainfall.

The difficulties of displacement “have not yet made it possible to establish an assessment of the damage,” Civil Protection said in its latest report on the situation.

A bridge that connects a small town in the Northeast was damaged and the rains flooded an industrial park in that department, which borders the Dominican Republic.

Large areas of Haiti’s main cities lack infrastructure for water drainage and an efficient garbage collection system, which creates conditions conducive to flooding in the rainy seasons.