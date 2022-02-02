Bancamérica shareholders seek to reverse its dissolution

The shareholders from Bancamérica reacted today against the intervention of the Superintendency of Banks to the financial entity for its dissolution, and they consider that it does not do justice to 12 years of work. They announced that they are exercising “all legal resources to obtain its annulment.”

“We do not share the motivations and results of this unexpected resolution,” they said in a statement.

The dissolution of Bancamérica was ordered by the Monetary Board through its Second Resolution of January 28, 2022. The measure was due to the fact that the bank failed to comply with legal and regulatory provisions within the framework of a regularization plan, reported the Superintendence.

The full statement from the shareholders.

Today, February 2, 2022, we have been notified about a resolution of the Superintendency of Banks of the Dominican Republic in which it decides the dissolution of Banco Múltiple de las Américas, SA (Bancamérica). We do not share the motivations and results of this unexpected resolution and we are exercising all legal resources to achieve its annulment by legal means, since Bancamérica has a patrimonial solvency of assets that support regular daily operations and this decision does not do justice to the more than 12 years that we have worked in full compliance with the laws and regulations of the Dominican Republic, providing benefits to our clients and the economy. from the country.

However, by virtue of continuing to adhere to the laws and regulations of the Finance system of the Dominican Republic, we will support the authorities in achieving an orderly dissolution and guarantee our willingness to comply with the regulations that have been applied to us, prioritizing the commitment to our users, savers and customers in general, as well as to the system’s regulators. monetary and financial. We will comply with the regulations established by the Monetary Board, the Central Bank and the Superintendency of Banksin order to faithfully comply with the regulations for the dissolution and liquidation of entities, thus guaranteeing all our clients and users the availability of their deposits and other credits, efficiently and effectively in the shortest time possible, since there is a full and effective guarantee of the assets and resources of the institution.

We value and are committed to all the clients and employees who have trusted us for years and we assure them that we will work steadily and continuously for the benefit of each one of them during this process. We are committed as foreign investors to the development of the Dominican Republic and we value its stability and economic growth in its fair dimension, as well as the levels reached by that prosperous and democratic nation in guaranteeing legal security, institutional certainty and the State of Law, which are pillars of the propitious investment climate achieved by the homeland of Duarte, Sánchez and Mella and which have made it, apart from its excellent human and natural resources, one of the great destinations for foreign investment in the region.