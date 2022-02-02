Bancamérica with low participation; president in justice

Bancaméricathe financial institution from which the Superintendency of Banks took control and began its dissolution, it barely represents 0.13% of the assets of the financial system, and as of September 2021 it had only 148 employees. In addition, it has a minimum percentage of the depositors’ pie in banking.

According to reports published by the Superintendency of Banks on its website, as of November of last year it concentrated 0.17% of the balance owed on banks multiple and in September had 10 offices.

The Chairman of the Bank’s Board of Directors is Victor Vargas Irausquina Venezuelan whom, in August 2021, the Public Ministry of Panama requested to arrest and lead due to an investigation followed by alleged commission of an economic or financial crime.

Vargas, known in Venezuela as “Chavez’s banker” for his good relationship with Venezuelan Chavismo, is also president of the BOD Financial Group, which brings together the Western Discount Bank (BOD), Allbank in Panama (intervened, closed and in liquidation process), Boi Bank in Antigua and Barbuda, the BONV in Curaçao and Bancamérica.

Vargas is related to judicial cases of a financial nature. In Panama and Curaçao, creditors of Allbank and Banco del Orinoco, both under the umbrella of their business group, filed civil lawsuits to recover their funds.

In the Dominican Republic, the dissolution of Bancamérica was ordered by the Monetary Board through its Second Resolution of January 28, 2022. The measure was due to the fact that the bank failed to comply with legal and regulatory provisions within the framework of a regularization plan.

When starting the process of dissolution of Bancamérica The operations of the entity are suspended. The branches will remain open for the exercise of certain activities, such as the collection of loans and credit cards or the offering of information to the public and, as of February 7, 2022, the validation of deposits.

Source Bancamérica

Bancamérica entered the Dominican market in 1983, when it was established as a financial company under the name of Promotions and Investments. In 2000, it received authorization to operate as Banco de Desarrollo Proinsa, SA

It was in 2004 when the monetary authorities approved its conversion and subsequent launch as a savings and credit bank. Thus it was renamed under its current name: Banco de Ahorro y Crédito de Las Américas, SA (Bancamérica).

According to a report published Bancamérica on its website, for 2018, the Pacific Credit Rating firm granted it a BBB- rating with a stable outlook.

The BBB category corresponds to those entities that have a sufficient capacity to pay their obligations in the agreed terms and periods, but this is likely to be weakened by possible changes in the entity, in the industry to which it belongs or in the economy, explains the firm’s report.

The former superintendent of Banks Dominican, Luis Armando Asunción, had warned in a letter addressed to Vargas Irausquín, that if he could not correct the causes that gave rise to the regularization plan in the time granted (October 2020), Bancamérica could be dissolved.