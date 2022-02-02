Bill Gates surprises with a new investment to save the planet

Bill Gates sets the course again with his investments. The tycoon has just invested in a company focused on environmental sustainability. This is Verdox, a Massachusetts-based company dedicated to capturing carbon dioxide directly from the air.

As has been known this Wednesday, the start-up has received an injection of 71 million euros -80 million dollars- from various investors to promote its development. Among them Breakthrough Energy Ventures, a group led by Gates.

Although it has not yet left the laboratory – it has invested 4 million in research to date – and does not have a fully deployed solution, Verdox has announced a recent breakthrough with the material it uses to trap greenhouse gases, which it has given investors reason to trust it.





With this operation, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, which also has names like Jeff Bezos or Michael Bloomberg on its board, reinforces its commitment to carbon reduction that began with the creation of the Catalyst program, with which it seeks to scale the deployment of renewable energy . A project that focuses on four critical technologies for decarbonization: direct air capture, green hydrogen, long-term energy storage and sustainable aviation fuel.

As interest in emission-free energy has grown in recent years, many companies have started working on this type of technology that allows CO₂ to be stored permanently.

A process that works by separating carbon dioxide from the air or other exhaust gases such as those emitted by factories. Most current technologies use liquid solvents that attract CO₂ like a magnet. Once the gas is captured, it is heated to a temperature that allows the CO₂ to be released, eventually compressed and injected underground.

Research

Seeking to reduce the cost of the process

The main problem is the large amount of energy that the procedure requires and that leads to an increase in the cost of the technology. Despite decades of work, the cost remains prohibitive to capture the millions of tons of carbon dioxide that need to be removed annually to put the world on the path to a zero carbon footprint. That is why it is key to operate with clean and cheaper energy.

Verdox CEO Brian Baynes has claimed that his project takes a different approach that is more efficient and therefore less expensive. The start-up has detailed the workings of its new material, a type of plastic that can selectively extract CO₂ from a gas mixture when charged with electricity. Once trapped, a change in voltage releases the CO₂ and could reduce the total energy used in direct air capture by 70% or more, it says.





The new funding should be enough for four or five years, according to Baynes. A portion will be spent on building three prototypes this year that could capture up to 100 kilograms of CO₂ per day, which works out to about 35 tons a year. One prototype aims to directly capture CO₂ from the air, while the others will trap it in factories – likely at an American oil company and a European steel company.