Bitcoin increases its reign in the crypto universe during the crash

Admin 1 day ago Technology Leave a comment 35 Views

cryptocurrency image

cryptocurrency image
DREAMSTIME EXPANSION

The worst start to the year of bitcoin since 2018, that of the puncture of its bubble, does not prevent it from gaining market share among cryptocurrencies for the first time since October, due to the even more forceful collapse of alternative currencies.

The rise in risk aversion has been primed, at the beginning of 2022, with one of the riskiest assets, cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin has touched the 20% loss in Januaryhis worst start to the year since 2018, the year in which he confirmed the

To continue reading become Premium

Try it for €1 the first month

and enjoy unlimited access to all Expansion web content


Or sign up with your Google account in two clicks

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

The batteries of the future are made with avocados and their patent is Colombian

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220203/the-batteries-of-the-future-are-made-with-avocados-and-their-patent-is-colombian-1121146390.html The batteries of the future are made with avocados and their patent is Colombian …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved