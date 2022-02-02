Bitcoin users pay 1% of what they would pay in fees on Ethereum

Key facts: Commissions in Ethereum are, on average, over USD 26 this February 2, 2022.

Bitcoin transaction fees average $2, according to BitInfoCharts.

The low Bitcoin (BTC) fees, sometimes, are remarkable. In recent months, users of this blockchain have paid just 1% of what they would have to pay in fees for using the Ethereum (ETH) network, the second most highly valued blockchain in the market.

So they suggest the graphs of Coin Metrics, that let us know that, around the percentage of payments for fees over time, Bitcoin is 1% compared to Ethereum in the amount of money that people have to pay to use the network.

This possibly responds to the fact that, in conceptual terms, Ethereum is not a value storage and settlement network, as highlighted by Dylan LeClairhead of market research at Bitcoin Magazine.

Advertising

However, it is somewhat subjective, especially considering that each person or company can give the blockchain an individual use according to their needs. An example might be an institutional investor, who might not have a problem using Ethereum for settlement or storage. The same with common users, who already have some ethers in wallets, they are giving it a thrifty use.

High commissions, a weight in Ethereum

It is worth remembering that the high fees on Ethereum have been criticized by the community. The origin is given in network congestion, which translates into large commissions that need to be paid off.

There have already been episodes of congestion in the past: CryptoKitties, in 2017; decentralized finance (DeFi), in 2020; and in 2021, the rise of play-to-win video games (play-to-earnfor its acronym in English) and non-fungible tokens (NFT).

In order to solve that, the Ethereum developers want to speed up the pace for Ethereum 2.0, a network where there would be stronger scalability solutions and lower fees for using the network. However, the arrival of ETH2 is likely to take place in 2023.

The difference between Bitcoin and Ethereum is clear: the first blockchain is used for monetary transfers only. While, in the second, there is a whole network of smart contracts that load the network and congest it.

Users leave Ethereum due to high fees

CriptoNoticias has attested to the high fees in Ethereum and the number of users who have preferred to go to other solutions, precisely for that reason.

In December, for example, commissions were reported to exceed $20 per transaction on average, according to data from Etherscan. Right now, gas, as it is also known, it’s about USD 26according to BitInfoCharts.

By comparison, at press time, transaction fees on the Bitcoin network are, on average, about $2.09, according to the same source. This translates into little congestion on the highest valued blockchain in the market.

Ethereum network fees are around $26, according to BitInfoCharts. Source: BitInfoCharts.

As recorded in CriptoNoticias, 2021 was a year of nightmares for Ethereum rates, since the arrival of more users congested the network and, as a consequence, the price of the commissions to operate increased remarkably.

Precisely for this reason, other blockchains began to grow, as many users of various decentralized applications turned to other blockchains, such as Binance Smart Chain or Solana, that took a large part of the market dominance during the year just ended.