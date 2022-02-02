Bitcoin Whales Buy at $38,000 as BTC Supply Per Whale Hits 10-Year Peak

Bitcoin (BTC) jumping to $39,000 has already activated high-volume investors this week, the latest data shows.

By analyzing the behavior of whales, the Whalemap on-chain monitoring resource revealed an ongoing accumulation to levels above $36,000.

This week’s BTC price “triggered” the whales

Identifying clusters of whale deals, Whalemap uncovered what appears to be renewed market confidence among those with some of the largest BTC balances, between 100 BTC and 10,000 BTC.

“Recent prices caused whales to hoard Bitcoin”the researchers summarized on Twitter on Tuesday.

According to data from the group, the whales now hold 330,000 BTC purchased at spot prices between $36,000 and $38,000.

Whales wallet accumulation annotated chart. Source: Whalemap/Twitter

Overall, the portion of BTC supply per whale wallet is now at its highest point in a decade, data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode uploaded to Twitter by the Priced in Bitcoin account shows.

This is despite the much larger Bitcoin user base compared to the early days of the cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin supply per whale vs. BTC/USD pair chart. Source: Priced in Bitcoin/Twitter

Meanwhile, trader and analyst William Clemente described last week’s whale activity as “pretty strong” buying.

Exchanges see a new influx of BTC this weekend

The results contrast with a decreasing buying trend, which began in the second half of January.

As Cointelegraph reported, exchanges again saw larger outflows than inflows in recent weeks, despite spot price action hitting lower lows.

However, in recent days,Exchange users sent BTC to their accounts in reverse as the BTC/USD pair surged to its highest levels in two weeks.

All 21 platforms monitored by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant saw their balance rise from 2.357 mln BTC on Jan 29 to 2.377 mln BTC on Jan 31, the latest date for which data is currently available.

Bitcoin exchange reserves vs. BTC/USD chart. Source: CryptoQuant

Whales may not actively use exchanges for larger purchases, especially if they are in a position to trade over-the-counter or buy coins directly from miners.