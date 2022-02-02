Bitcoin’s fall has no end, it accumulates 46% and dragged all the other crypto

According to analysts, Bitcoin is showing resistance at $38,500 and will need to pass this level in order to rise to $40,000.

On the other hand, Ether, the second most traded digital asset, is trading at $2,500 and the experts at Tradingview expect the price correction to end soon.

Others cryptocurrencies like Binance Coin, Cardano, Solana, XRP and Luna fell between 3 and 7% in the last hours.

extreme fear



Beyond the fact that cryptocurrencies are by nature volatile, the sharp drop worries the global crypto ecosystem.

According to the “Fear and Greed” index, which analyzes the emotions and sentiments of the crypto market, investors have been feeling “extreme fear” for more than a month.

This indicator uses several factors to determine the general mood of the market, such as historical prices of Bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrencies; The volatility; the total volume of the market; dominance; among other variables.

How much are the most popular cryptocurrencies trading for and how much did they lose from their last milestone?