Bitcoin’s fall has no end, it accumulates 46% and dragged all the other crypto

According to analysts, Bitcoin is showing resistance at $38,500 and will need to pass this level in order to rise to $40,000.
On the other hand, Ether, the second most traded digital asset, is trading at $2,500 and the experts at Tradingview expect the price correction to end soon.
Others cryptocurrencies like Binance Coin, Cardano, Solana, XRP and Luna fell between 3 and 7% in the last hours.
extreme fear
Beyond the fact that cryptocurrencies are by nature volatile, the sharp drop worries the global crypto ecosystem.
According to the “Fear and Greed” index, which analyzes the emotions and sentiments of the crypto market, investors have been feeling “extreme fear” for more than a month.
This indicator uses several factors to determine the general mood of the market, such as historical prices of Bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrencies; The volatility; the total volume of the market; dominance; among other variables.
How much are the most popular cryptocurrencies trading for and how much did they lose from their last milestone?
- Bitcoin is trading at $37,000 and is down 46% since reaching its last all-time high in November of $69,000.
- Ether is trading at $2,500 and at the same time as Bitcoin, it had hit an all-time high of $4,800. In percentage, the drop is 48%.
- Binance Coin hovers around $370 but hit an all-time high of $686 in May last year. In percentage it fell 45%.
- Cardano, the cryptocurrency traded under the acronym ADA, traded at $3 five months ago. Today, it is worth US$1 and has fallen 66%.
- Solana fell 65% from its last all-time high of $259. Today it trades at $91.
- In May of last year, Dogecoin reached its all-time high of $0.73 and has been falling ever since. As of today, it accumulates a drop of 81% and its price is around US$0.13.
- From October 28, 2021 to today, the Shiba crypto fell 75%. It is now trading at $0.00002090.
- Avalanche, the cryptocurrency traded under the acronym AVAX, traded at $144 in November of last year and has since fallen 54%. Today it trades at US$66.
- Luna, the Terra blockchain token, fell 55% from its last all-time high of $103. This new milestone for the crypto took place on December 27 and today, January 31, it is trading at $46.
- Polkadot is trading at $17 but in November of last year, before the decline began, it hit an all-time high of $54. As a percentage, it fell 68%.