BlackRock explores the metaverse; Goldman Sees $8 Billion Deal By Investing.com

By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – BlackRock (NYSE:), the world’s largest asset manager, says augmented reality technology being explored by companies like Meta, formerly called Facebook (NASDAQ:), is something all companies “will have to embrace” .

In a note to clients, collected by Financial TimesBlackRock Fundamental Equities co-chief investment officer Nigel Bolton endorsed so-called ‘Web 3’ platforms in which companies in sectors ranging from crypto and e-commerce to consumer goods invest in developing their own related solutions. with the metaverse.

“Brands that have made other major technological changes have done so by understanding the consumer and delivering relevant emotional experiences. People flock to brands that understand their world, whether it’s the normal analog world or the emerging immersive digital worlds,” Bolton explains.

Leading technology companies such as Meta, Google (NASDAQ:), Microsoft (NASDAQ:), and Apple (NASDAQ:) have invested in the development of technology related to the metaverse.

The financial services industry has cautiously waded into Web 3 offerings so far, through the launch of metaverse-themed ETFs.

Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of game developer Activision (NASDAQ), the biggest yet for the company, is expected to boost its plans to take a sizable stake in the metaverse.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) analyst Eric Sheridan recently predicted that the metaverse could be an $8 trillion business opportunity. Financial Times.

Bolton compares the metaverse to the Internet of the early 1990s and the smartphone revolution that hit in the early 2000s.

“Virtual reality headsets and augmented reality glasses, along with powerful 5G mobile networks, will take this world to the next level. Technology and Internet companies, as well as consumer brands and marketing companies, are precisely focused on a key objective: engagement”, adds the BlackRock executive.

Companies that already invest in the metaverse will be the long-term winners, Bolton says.