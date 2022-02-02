BTC price faces crucial trend battle as bitcoin RSI confirms breakout

Bitcoin (BTC) may have stopped below $40,000, but this week’s gains have helped spark a more significant break in underlying price strength.

BTC/USD 1-hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

The RSI breaks a two-month tradition

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that BTC’s sustained price action above $37,000 this week has allowed the RSI to diverge from a multi-month downtrend.

After surging from $36,700 to $39,280 in February, bitcoin still lacks the momentum needed to challenge the $40,000 resistance..

But nevertheless, that could soon change as one trader shows that the RSI has broken out of its dip into “oversold” territory.

The RSI looks at how “oversold” or “overbought” an asset is at a given price point.. As Cointelegraph reported, since the end of November, it has been sinking, culminating in rare lows seen only a handful of times in recent years.

“It seems like everyone is looking at a trend line. But no one is paying attention to the RSI….it already broke that downtrend!”, commented popular Crypto trader and analyst Ed on the latest developments.

“Before you think I’m calling new all-time highs: We’re not out of the woods yet, but seeing more upside in the short term.”

An attached chart shows the BTC/USD pair struggling to break out of its own downtrend.with the RSI already theoretically free.

Bitcoin RSI commentary chart against the BTC/USD pair. Source: Crypto Ed/Twitter

“Year of the groundhog” for the price of BTC

But nevertheless, even a trip back to the $69,000 peak would not constitute a major change in price performance.

zooming in, the data represents almost the entire year of 2021 as a year of consolidation for Bitcoin; current prices are almost exactly the same as the same period last year.

We have nearly exactly the same #bitcoin price as 365 days ago. In other words – ranging market. pic.twitter.com/1ITGPIXymQ — Mikołaj Zakrzowski (@PrfDude) February 1, 2022

We have almost exactly the same bitcoin price as 365 days ago. In other words: a swing market.

However, unlike much of the previous 12 months, the available supply has been decreasing, implying that any price trigger could have deeper consequences thanks to there simply being less BTC.

What’s more, This trend of illiquid supply is expected to continue “relentlessly” in 2022.

