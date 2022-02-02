Butcher Knife Found in Amazon Package Sent to Inmate in Suffolk County, Long Island – NBC New York

NEW YORK — It was an unexpected surprise for correctional officers tasked with checking inmates’ mail.

Correctional officers with the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office on Long Island found a butcher knife in an Amazon.com package addressed to an inmate at the Riverhead Correctional Facility last week, authorities said Wednesday.

It was one of the items in the package, and although authorities did not share the rest of the contents, they kept the butcher knife and gave the inmate as much as was allowed.

All packages sent to the correctional center are opened and inspected according to state law, but it’s probably rare to find a butcher knife inside.

“Careful inspection and processing of all mail and packages before they enter the correctional facility is critical. Any dangerous item, let alone a large knife, that is opened in the facility could be deadly to both staff and inmates,” said Suffolk County Sheriff Errol. D. Toulon, in a statement. “Although this large butcher knife was easy to spot, I thank my staff for their careful work in preventing smaller dangerous weapons and drugs from entering through the US mail.”