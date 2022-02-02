Canada and the Selecta present changes for this Wednesday’s game

Canada comes with an additional player and El Salvador loses a soccer player, for the last match of the FIFA window, to be played this Wednesday at the Cuscatlán Stadium

So much The Savior What Canada will have variants prior to the match where they face each other this Wednesday, on date 11 of the Octagonal Final of the Concacaf. The game that will start at 8:05 pm at the Cuscatlán Stadium can become the Canadians’ World Cup qualification, if they win.

As for the Selecta, the only confirmed loss is that of Bryan Landaverde, which due to the accumulation of yellow cards will not be part of the game, which is why he has even returned to Club Deportivo FAS for his training sessions. Other doubts that arise in the environment are the players who left the game against Honduras touched, such as Enrico Dueñas, Mario González and Narciso Orellana.

In the case of the Canadian team, which arrives tonight in El Salvador, brings a new player, as is the case with Zachary Brault-Guillarddefender of the Monteral Soccer Club, who joined the camp at the last minute and is part of the delegation that lands tonight and remains at the disposal of John Herdman, in case he wants to use him on Salvadoran soil.

The doubt regarding the Canadians is who Brault-Guillard would replace, local journalists suggest that it may be due to a rotation with Trevor Buchanan or Richie Laryea, who saw minutes in Sunday’s game against the United States.

Zachary Brault-Guillard, new player of the Selecta. Photo: Illustrative and non-commercial image / https://twitter.com/CanadaSoccerEN/status/1488535602068869134

The Canadians are the undefeated leaders of this Concacaf Octagonal Final with 22 points, while the Selecta is sixth with nine points, 8 from the playoff qualifying zone, with 12 points in dispute, before which, Wednesday’s game is of life or death for Salvadorans.

