Cannabis myths discredit its use in medicine

There are many myths about health benefits of cannabis, since it is an element about which there is a great deal of prejudice and little knowledge. In order to inform about this topic and her involvement in health matters, the doctor and anesthesiologist specializing in chronic pain and palliative care and an expert in cannabis medicinal, Maria Fernanda Arboledaoffered a virtual press conference where he provided material for educational purposes in this regard.

Can the cannabis cure the Cancer? Is there a benefit in people with chronic pain? How can it be used for people with epilepsy? This was what the specialist indicated.

“The health benefits of cannabis they are there, but it works better as a complement”

They are precisely the myths that the cannabis cure the Cancer those who have helped discredit the use of marijuana for medicinal purposes, as it is portrayed as a “miracle drug” and the people who believed in these false expectations end up being defrauded and disillusioned.

Dr. Arboleda points out that there are studies that support the health benefits of cannabis and its use in treating certain symptoms in people who have Cancerbut that claiming that it has a “healing power” is not entirely accurate.

“Today there is no cure as such for all oncological diseases, especially when they are in advanced stages. It all depends on the type of Cancer suffering and the moment in which the diagnosis is made and the specific treatment is started. While it is true that the anti-cancer effect of cannabis in animal models and cell lines and promising and relevant results have been achieved, much research is still needed on the possible curative effect in humans”, mentioned the specialist.

One of the health benefits of cannabis could be in the treatment of pain, as a consequence of the condition and/or the treatment received.

“In some cases, the lack of therapeutic effects and/or the presence of adverse events related to some of these treatments opens the door to other therapeutic options that serve as a safe complement and that act as coadjuvant in the management of symptoms associated with the disease. Cancer. Such is the case of cannabinoidswhich then appear as a tool to consider in specific cases”, said Dr. Arboleda.

What are the main barriers to prescribing cannabis?

Although there is research on the health benefits of cannabisthere are still barriers in the prescription of cannabinoidsas they are:

lack of clinical practice guidelines

limitation in medical education

fear of repeating past mistakes (opioid crisis, for example)

myths related to the use of cannabis medicinal

doctors not informed about their regulatory status

big gaps in clinical research

perception of costs and limited insurance coverage

In his words, the use of cannabis Medicine must be responsible and safe, with medical prescription, individualized treatment and it is only recommended to buy products that meet quality standards and health support.

“So far there is no clinical research showing that the cannabis produces healing effects in humans. Its potential against Cancer has been in preclinical studies mainly in animal models. Much research is lacking on the antineoplastic effect of cannabis medicine in humans”, highlighted the expert.

Are there medical indications for the use of the cannabis?

The doctor points out that according to what is reported in the literature there are six medical indications for the use of cannabinoids (at least):

Spasticity in Multiple Sclerosis

Mental disorders (post-traumatic stress, social anxiety)

Nausea and vomiting secondary to chemotherapy

Refractory epilepsy (Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet and tuberous sclerosis)

“The cannabis medicine is a tool that serves to control symptoms in a complementary or adjuvant way: conventional treatment + cannabis medicinal. However, something that must be made clear is that it is not a miracle drug, it has specific indications and contraindications, a precise selection of the patient and the type of product (CBD or THC) is required, and it does not replace or substitute medications,” he concluded. the Dr. Mafer Arboleda.