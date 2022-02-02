Cara Delevingne and Sienna Miller caught kissing in New York

Cara Delevingne Y Sienna Miller have been seen making out at a local New York acquaintancecalled Temple Bar. Until now, the friendship between the model and the actress was well known, but, apparently, both share something more than that.

According to eyewitnesses of the date between Delevinge, 29, and Miller, 40, both kissed passionately: «It was as if they were friends with

right to touch. Sienna made out with a tall man and then kissed Cara. (…) Between them there was fluid exchange», they informed Page Six.

All this while Poppy, Cara’s sister, watched what happened without flinching. «It was like they were having a fun night», add the witnesses, who clarify that the model was in the bar with her dog, which «she left loose and began to run around the premises».

The representatives of both were contacted by the aforementioned media, but have refused to give statements.

Cara Delevingne and Sienna Miller, more than friends?

Everything seems to indicate that They are friends who sometimes have a good time, without further ado.. This is how a source from the environment of both slips it, which ensures that “they have been friends for years and sometimes they like to have a fun time».

Sienna Miller is not the only famous friend with whom Delevingne has recently kissed, because He already did it with Selena Gomez, 29, last November. A chaste kiss but that was interpreted by many as a sign that there was something more there:

Cara Delevingnewhich is identified as pansexual (having sexual, romantic or emotional attraction to other people regardless of their sex or gender identity), has dated several famous stars over the years, such as the musician St. Vincent or the actress Ashley Benson.

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson

As to Sienna Millerwas linked to the businessman Archie Keswick during the summer after they were photographed walking hand in hand through New York.

She has also dated the actor Tom Sturridge (with whom he shares a daughter, Marlow), the editor Lucas Zwitnerthe director of Foxcatcher, Bennett Millerand the actor Jude Law.