CARIBBEAN SERIES – Charros from Mexico complete the semi-finalists

The right-hander Javier Solano limited his rivals to two hits, without runs, in six innings and the Mexican Charros de Jalisco qualified this Tuesday for the semifinals of the Caribbean Series by whitewashing the Panamanian Astronautas de Los Santos 1-0 and eliminating them.

Charros joins Gigantes del Cibao, from the Dominican Republic, in the semifinals; Navigators of the Magellan, from Venezuela; and Caimanes de Barranquilla, from Colombia.

Solano, relentless, scored the victory (1-0) that leaves the record of the representative of Mexico at 3-2 after having started with two successive defeats. He walked two.

Enrique Burgos, Jake Sánchez and Roberto Osuna put the remaining zeroes on the board at the Quisqueya Stadium in Santo Domingo. Osuna saved for the second time in this Caribbean classic.

‘El Pony’ Esteban Quiroz drove in the only run of the match in the fifth inning.

José Cardona, with two outs, took first base on a walk. He threw himself to steal second base and ended up reaching third on an error on catcher Freddy Fermín’s throw. Quiroz chartered Cardona with a hit to left field.

Navegantes and Gigantes close the day, starting at eight o’clock at night to decide the semifinal matches.

In the first hour, Caimanes lost 6-2 to the Puerto Rican Criollos de Caguas, who said goodbye to the tournament with a single victory.