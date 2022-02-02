Carlos Tenorio: I don’t think the coaching staff is thinking about Felipe Caicedo | Soccer | sports

During the last hours, and due to the drought that the forwards of the Ecuadorian soccer teama certain sector of the press and public opinion are considering the option that Philip Caicedo be called again to the Tricolor for an eventual classification to Qatar 2022, a process in which Ecuador has already secured, at least, the playoff; and in 99%, the direct pass to the group stage.

Ecuador has achieved 99% of its direct pass to the Qatar 2022 World Cup; the remaining 1% will define it in March

Philippaorecently announced as new Inter Milan player, maintained in 2017 that his cycle in the National Team had come to an end. The attacker resigned from the National Team on September 14, 2017, through messages on the social network Twitter, after the Ecuadorian Football Federation – chaired at the time by Carlos Villacís – separated the coach Gustavo Quinteros. Subsequently, he did not qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, despite having led the standings in the first four days.

And in 2019 he reaffirmed his position: “The National Team is a closed chapter in my life. I have given everything for my country and I am at peace with my conscience.”

The remaining matches for Ecuador, Peru and Colombia in the South American tie for Qatar-2022

That is why the former striker of the Tri Charles Tenorio He does not believe that the coaching staff commanded by Gustavo Alfaro “is thinking” about the 33-year-old harpooner from Guayaquil.

“If you ask the players of the National Team if they want Felipe Caicedo to return, many will think that they do not. He has not shared with them in this process. If you ask (Michael) Estrada or Djorkaeff (Reasco), they won’t want to, because they want to take care of their place. And I’m sure that Gustavo Alfaro no longer thinks of him”, maintained the Demolition Man in dialogue with the station Mach Sports.

“You know me, I am very sincere and I take responsibility for what I say. In this profession, we are jealous by nature, not to do harm, but to protect what one is looking for,” he added.

Finally, Tenorio emphasized that public opinion “cannot be primary”, especially “if they are opinions where nobody has the truth.”

“I don’t think the coaching staff is thinking about him (Caicedo). It’s not that easy, the teacher (Gustavo Alfaro) doesn’t know how he’s going to get into the group”, he sentenced. (D)