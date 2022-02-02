Carmen Villalobos, why she disappeared for several days | COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Colombian Celebrities | actresses | Soap opera actors nnda nnlt | FAME

carmen villalobos She is one of the most beloved actresses on television after having starred in the saga “Without breasts, there is no paradise” and become the villain of “woman-fragranced coffee”, papers with which he won the affection of the public, who is aware of everything that happens to the Colombian, who is very active on Instagram, where he has about 20 million followers.

MORE INFORMATION: This was the reunion of Carmen Villalobos and Majida Issa

Because Sebastián Caicedo’s wife knows that it is due to her audience, she keeps them informed, through her social networks, of everything that happens in her life, both professionally and personally; That is why the alarms went off when he lost track of her, a situation that worried half the world.

If you are one of her fans, we will tell you what led the Barranquilla woman, born on July 13, 1983, to disappear for several days.

MORE INFORMATION: Why did Carmen Villalobos get into debt when she moved to the United States?

The woman from Barranquilla is very active on her social networks, where she shows part of her personal and professional life (Photo: @dimaoskophotography / Instagram)

THE REASON THAT FORCED CARMEN VILLALOBOS TO “DISAPPEAR” FOR SEVERAL DAYS

Through an Instagram story, Carmen Villalobos said that the year did not start off on the right foot, since she was infected with COVID-19, a disease that led her to be in poor health, for which she moved away from her social networks.

“Finally after a long time I give them my face, but I didn’t have the face to put them on. Thank God we are all very well, but it has been quite complicated because arriving from Miami in December, Sebas came out infected with COVID again; then 24 and 31 distanced; and just when Sebastián came out of COVID, I came in to have COVID”he pointed.

The actress explained that the disease led her to have very complicated days and that it was the first time she had been infected. Let us remember that her partner had already suffered evil on more than one occasion.

“I can’t lie to you, the whole issue of symptoms has really been very bad. I had them all, thank God the respiratory part was never compromised, but headache, fever, general malaise, that you don’t want to get out of bed, insomnia very bad “he specified.

Carmen Villalobos is considered one of the most beautiful women in Colombia. (Photo: Instagram)

CARMEN VILLALOBOS OVERCAME COVID-19 BUT HAS NOT FULLY RECOVERED

Although fortunately he is now free of the infectious disease that has kept the planet in suspense for two years, Villalobos admitted that he still has not recovered 100 percent.

“Really, the energy is very low, I still have a headache, I still feel regular; So, right now I am going to see Dr. Victoria Escalante who is going to give me a post-covid suerito because the body is very beaten, very weak, immunologically the body is very short of everything ”he added.

Although there were times when she felt very sad, she did not give up and entrusted herself to God, who helped her to overcome not only the illness but also to recover her spirits.

At another time, he announced that he will start a new project, which will surprise everyone. “I think they have never seen me in that facet. If I am enjoying it, I am sure that you will also enjoy it, so I am very happy, I will let you know when it starts”.