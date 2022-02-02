Celia Lora confirms her plan, she does not want to have a partner or children | INSTAGRAM

On countless occasions the beautiful mexican modelCelia Lora, has mentioned her plan to be alone, but now she has confirmed that it is a permanent decision, she does not want a partner or children.

Apparently not even the reflection that this time of world suffering could have given us made her change her mind, it is something that she definitely does not intend to change and possibly she will fulfill it.

The beautiful and famous daughter of Alex Loravocalist of the Mexican rock band El Tri, is on the cover of the bunny magazine for the third time, a situation that caused the magazine’s creators to will print once again for being a special occasion, they turn 20

She has participated in entertainment production with them for 10 years and the more time passes she feels happier with who she is, despite being alone, she has made an effort to be successful and not need no one to get ahead.

She herself confessed in several of her videos the following: “I have already retired from the courts because I always get completely crazy, if it is cannon and peace of mind makes me happier.

Celia Lora shared her plans on several occasions, she is determined.



Apparently wedding plans do not exist, she prefers another type of happiness and finding it by herself is her plan, one of her most important goals to fulfill.

It is important to mention that the rabbit magazine is now available on its official page, where you can see it digitally or buy it physically.

For her it is very important to be able to have formed her own path, after having eyes on her and that everyone expected her to do something within music and not for fashion and modeling.

So now you know, Celia Lora has no plans to have a boyfriend, husband, partner of any kind, wedding, children or anything like that, at Show News we will continue to be on the lookout waiting for a change of opinion, although it is possible that this does not happen.